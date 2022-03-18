Seedify.Fund (SFUND) remains largely unchanged despite launching brand new ecosystem features

Seedify.Fund (SFUND) has remained largely unchanged even as the project announced major new features on its ecosystem. The coin which has acted as an incubator for metaverse and GameFi projects, is hoping to transform its ecosystem in the near future. Here is what you should know:

The new updates will see greater integrations of NFTs into Seedify.Fund projects.

The project is also expanding yield farming and staking

New incentives will roll out to bring more projects on the platform.

Seedify.Fund (SFUND) – price remains largely unchanged

It doesn’t seem like many investors were upbeat about this latest news from Seedify.Fund (SFUND). At the time of writing, the token was trading at $4.30, down by around 2% for the day. But there is no arguing that this is a very interesting project.

In recent months, talk about GameFi and the metaverse has been gathering steam. The metaverse in particular is seen as a very integral part of the future of crypto. Seedify.Fund (SFUND) is trying to provide a launchpad that will see such metaverse projects come to life.

Despite this, the coin still remains relatively small, with a market cap of around $105 million. It is likely that the recent news will have no big impact on the price action. Nonetheless, Seedify.Fund (SFUND) will still continue to remain resilient in the near term.

Is Seedify.Fund (SFUND) worth it?

If you are looking for exposure in the metaverse and GameFi tokens, there are probably a lot of options you can go for. However, what makes Seedify.Fund (SFUND) unique is that it acts as an incubator and launchpad for these other coins.

This puts it at the very center of the metaverse and GameFi revolution. The fact that it remains a small microcap coin also means that it has so much to offer in the long run. It is therefore worth looking at.