Shiba Inu jumps 27% after getting listed on Rain, a top Middle East crypto exchange

Rain, a leading crypto exchange based in Bahrain Middle East, has listed Shiba Inu to expand its trading volume and adoption after two months of consideration.

Rain was the first crypto exchange platform to be fully licensed after the Central Bank of Bahrain’s approval. Back in March, Rain had asked the community on their official Twitter account if they should list the second-largest meme token.

Recently, the platform announced that it is supporting Shiba Inu. However, earlier this year Shiba Inu had been listed on other crypto exchange platforms like Robinhood trading app and Parex decentralized exchange.

BlueWhale0073 purchases a whooping 455 billion SHIB tokens

According to WhaleStats, a crypto service that tracks and shares data on the largest wallets on chains like BNB, Polygon, Ethereum, and other chains, a tweet said that a sizeable amount of SHIB tokens have been purchased by a prominent Whale on the Ethereum chain.

BlueWhale0073 wallet owner has purchased 455,957,607,129 SHIB tokens which costed him $4,933,461. However, the whale started to sell the majority of his SHIB tokens on the Binance exchange after the token staged a rally of more than 25%.

Although the amount of SHIB and other small tokens like HEX, UNI the Whale currently holds is small (approximately worth $17,976, only 0.25% of his portfolio), he has other major holdings like LINK, MATIC, and USDC, the largest asset he owns.

At the time of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.00001328, 27.36% up after a slight retracement from a daily high of $0.00001384.