Solana interest grows as price eyes a bullish push after weekly 40% gains

Solana token has gained by almost 40% in a week as network activity surge

The weekly gains have been inspired by the Bonk token airdrop

SOL faces resistance at $14

Solana (SOL/USD) is making a strong return after a difficult spell in 2022. Frequent hacks, FTX collapse, and a prolonged crypto winter are some of the ails of Solana in 2022. In particular, the FTX crash saw SOL fall below $10. But a return of nearly 40% in a week is sending a statement that investors are not done with the proclaimed Ethereum killer.

According to Solana Foundation head of strategy and communications Austin Federa, SOL is defying the FTX contagion. The network has seen increasing on-chain activity for users and developers. He says no projects are migrating from the blockchain, underlining Solana’s strengths and performance.

The latest gains in SOL come amid increased investor interest. That comes after the launch of the Shiba-Inu-themed Bonk (BONK) token. According to the latest cryptocurrency news, BONK will be airdropped for up to 50% of its supply. About 20% of the airdrop will go to Solana NFT collections. The development has seen several projects on Solana integrate bonk tokens for use in transactions on listed NFTs.

SOL price outlook and analysis approaching resistance

SOL/USD Chart by TradingView

From the technical outlook, SOL is slightly bullish but largely bearish. The indicator is approaching the neutral zone, although it shows SOL is bearish. Resistance lies at $14, slightly below the SOL price.

What next for the SOL price?

The gains in SOL price are positive after a prolonged bear market. However, $14 will be a test for bulls. A bullish scenario will be reinforced if the cryptocurrency breaks above the resistance level. That could see SOL maintain the uptrend to $18 and beyond.

On the flip side, SOL will face bears at $14. Buyers may also exit at the overhead resistance to force a correction. That could see the token retest the $11 or $10 bottom.

