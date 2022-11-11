Solana (SOL/USD) is again flexing its muscles after losing half of its value in two days. On Friday, the cryptocurrency had recovered more than 20%. That ignites hopes that SOL would overcome a potential single-digit price. But how likely is the rally to be sustained?

You know that SOL has been falling heavily due to the potential unlocking of coins at the end of Epoch 370. The unlock has since been postponed, which has saved the token from a further decline. The postponing allows a restaking of the tokens, saving about 28.5 million SOL tokens from entering supply.

Another factor that has helped SOL is a slightly improved crypto sentiment. US inflation data for October showed that prices rose by a below-estimate level. The data fueled a relief rally in cryptocurrencies , and SOL benefited in the process. The news at least bolsters an overall crypto sentiment that had been battered by concerns following the collapse of the FTX exchange.

Still, SOL is not out of the woods. Data by DeFiLlama shows that activity on the blockchain has been on a downward spiral in the past one week. The total value locked on the blockchain is currently $471.69 million, from $1 billion on November 6. Clearly, the declining TVL could challenge a sustained SOL recovery.

SOL price outlook amid a relief rally in a bear market

SOL’s price outlook shows the token recovering from the oversold level of $11.7. The RSI has moved from the oversold level but remains below the midpoint. A further upside is possible for SOL as the relief rally looks strong.

Should you buy SOL?

Solana token will face a litmus test at $28. This is the established long-term resistance that was lost as the price crashed below.

From a fundamental perspective, it is not wise to buy SOL now. The declining TVL could derail a sustained recovery in the token. For now, investors can enjoy the relief rally up to $28, which must be overcome to make a bullish call.

