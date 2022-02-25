SpookySwap is an automated market-making decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Fantom Opera network. It is surging today, having gained 31% in the last 24 hours. Users can now provide liquidity for the Fantom-Revault trading pair on the DEX.

This guide has all the information you need: what SpookySwap is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy SpookySwap today.

Top places to buy SpookySwap now

As BOO is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase BOO using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy BOO right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for BOO

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including BOO.

What is SpookySwap?

SpookySwap is an all in one decentralized exchange for leveraging diversified funds across ecosystems with the speed of Fantom Opera.

It enables users to swap tokens on the Fantom network with low fees, collect swap fees from the liquidity pool, and stake proof of liquidity contribution at farms to start earning BOO, Spooky’s native token.

They are working towards a platform governed through community voting, with expert trading mode, a fast and polished UI, and limit orders. It will integrate a bridge, Certik audits, and snapshot governance.

Spooky uses the Fantom network to deliver top speed, security, and scalable transactions. They promise users swaps will cost a fraction of a penny. Finally, SpookySwap is trying to make crypto less cryptic, placing an emphasis on functionality and usability.

Should I buy SpookySwap today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

SpookySwap price prediction

Wallet Investor is bullish on SpookySwap. They predict a long-term increase. 1 BOO will be worth $63.30 in 5 years. In that time, an investment will generate revenue of around +218%. If you put $100 in SpookySwap, it might be up to $318 in 2027.

SpookySwap on social media