StealthEX is a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange. It was launched in 2018 and is registered in the Marshall Islands. The exchange was created to make the crypto exchange process simple and seamless.

StealthEX offers a platform where crypto users can purchase cryptocurrencies and perform instant crypto exchanges and limitless swaps.

Besides having its crypto exchange platform, the StealthEX trading system is also integrated into four other crypto exchanges namely Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, and KuCoin.

In this review, we shall look at how the StealthEX crypto exchange work, its key features, its pros and cons, and why you should use it before giving a final verdict.

How it works

The StealthEX offers a very user-friendly online platform where anyone can buy and exchange cryptocurrencies without needing to create an account.

To buy crypto on StealthEX, switch to “Buy” and choose the cryptocurrency you want to purchase once you click “Buy.” You should also select the currency that you want to use for making payment as shown in the screenshot below.

Next, you should insert the public address of the crypto wallet where you want to store the cryptocurrencies that you are purchasing. Transactions are irreversible and you should ensure the provided address is correct. At times depending on the currency that you choose to use, a user may be required to also provide an extra ID for the transaction to go through.

StealthEX uses a fiat purchase partner called Mercuryo, and its widget appears once you place the crypto address and click next.

Mercuryo allows you to choose a payment method of your choice from the variety of payment methods allowed. And if it is the first time buying crypto with Mercuryo, you will be required to verify your identity.

Mercuryo processes transactions almost instantly after the identity verification and deposits the purchased crypto into the provided crypto wallet address.

To exchange crypto, switch to “Exchange” and then select the cryptocurrency that you want to exchange, the amount of the cryptocurrency that you want to exchange, and enter the recipient wallet.

StealthEX calculates the amount of exchanges crypto (in the case of the above screenshot, it is Ethereum). It then uses an algorithm to find the best crypto exchange rate and performs a swap for you by sending your crypto into an auto-generated address and then sending you the cryptocurrency you wanted to get in exchange.

Both the process of buying and exchanging cryptocurrencies on StealthEX are fast and simple making it easy for anyone including beginners and crypto traders or investors on the go.

Key features

The key StealthEX features include:

None custody – StealthEX is a non-custodial crypto exchange; meaning users store their crypto assets in their crypto wallets.

Registration-free – StealthEX No does not require any registration, thus making it possible for anyone to buy and exchange cryptocurrencies faster and seamlessly on the go. You simply get to the platform buy your crypto of choice or exchange cryptocurrencies and store them in your wallet of choice outside StealthEX.

Privacy – since users are not required to create accounts, users do not disclose any personal information on the platform. That way the users’ privacy is guaranteed.

Pros and Cons of StealthEX

Pros

No registration or account is needed to buy and exchange crypto on StealthEX.

The privacy of users is 100% guaranteed since the users do not provide any private information on the platform.

StealthEX provides smooth swift crypto swaps.

The StealthEX has a user-friendly platform that is simple even for crypto beginners to use. It only takes about four steps to buy or exchange crypto.

StealthEX exchange does not have a set upper limit for exchanges; meaning users can exchange as much crypto as they want. For the minimum amount, users only have to have enough to cover the network fees.

Cons

StealthEX does not have a mobile app meaning users have to visit their official website to use the platform.

StealthEX offers a limited number of crypto assets.

It also offers very limited cryptocurrency service; something that is inadequate for advanced crypto traders that would be looking for products such as crypto derivatives and off-ramp features

Why should you use StealthEX?

If you like trading crypto on the go, StealthEX could be the most suitable crypto exchange for you. The exchange is designed for quick and easy crypto buying and exchanges.

It only takes a matter of minutes to buy or buy crypto on StealthEX and you are not required to create an account for you to undertake any buying or swapping on the exchange. You simply visit the StealthEX web interface, link your crypto wallet and buy or swap crypto.

In addition, StealthEX has also partnered with some of the best crypto exchanges like Binance, OKX, and KuCoin to ensure that they get the best exchange rates when you are buying or exchanging cryptocurrencies.

Final Verdict

StealthEX is best suited for crypto traders who like trading or buying cryptocurrencies on the go. Its easy-to-use user interface makes it a good exchange even for crypto beginners.

In addition, it is non-custodial and does not require any registration, thus guaranteeing the privacy of users by ensuring that there is no chance of their personal data falling into the wrong hands since it is not provided in the first place.

The major disadvantage that we could put our hands on is the lack of a StealthEX mobile application though it is not such a hindrance since the web interface is extremely easy to use.