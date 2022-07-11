The Swiss post office, via its banking arm PostFinance, plans to launch the crypto custody and trading services by 2024.

The Swiss post office is looking to offer crypto custody and trading services to its customers, the company said on Monday.

The new services will be available via Swiss post office’s banking arm PostFinance, and targets going live by 2024, according to a report published by the Swiss Info.

Swiss post office acts on growing customer demand

While the Swiss post office recognizes that the current market conditions have been brutal to the crypto sector, it says this is indeed the “ideal time” to make an entry.

Growing demand from customers has been helped by PostFinance’s previous collaboration with Swissquote, the first major bank in the country to offer crypto trading to its clients in 2017. PostFinance does offer crypto exposure to its retail clients via a digital app dubbed YuhExternal.

The financial services provider is now looking to revamp that through a proprietary crypto trading and custody service. To help bring this into reality over the year and a half, PostFinance is working on potential business partners.

PostFinance is the fifth largest retail bank in Switzerland and its plans will see it join global giants such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Fidelity in looking to tap into crypto services.