SYS Labs acquires FortKnoxster, launches SuperDapp

SYS Labs announced Tuesday the acquisition of FortKnoxster.

FortKnoxster is a crypto-security company that secures and futureproof Web3.

SYS Labs will leverage its acquisition to launch an AI-powered social crypto dApp named SuperDapp.

SYS Labs said in a Tuesday press release it reached a deal to acquire cryptosecurity company FortKnoxster.

SYS, best known for creating infrastructure, dApps, and other tools to build layers of Web3, also launched an artificial intelligence powered social crypto dApp named SuperDapp along with a new utility token as part of the acquisition.

The merger details

SYS Labs’ merger with FortKnoxster will expand its Syscoin ecosystem into the cryptosecurity and decentralized social marketplace areas. SuperDapp, internally known as the “killer app”, will offer communication features common in social apps but will be designed for security-conscious crypto users.

The merger is in part based on “everything apps” that are common in many Asian markets, SYS Labs President Jagdeep Sidhu said in the press release. SuperDapp will “answer the need for many of these capabilities” when it is released in the second quarter.

FortKnoxster CEO & Co-Founder, Niels Klitsgaard commented:

The acquisition by SYS Labs is an exciting milestone for our company and validates the hard work our team has dedicated to building innovative technologies. This assimilation marks a new chapter for our potential, because SYS Labs has what it takes to ensure the future development, expansion, and awareness of our mission.

AMA to be held on Friday

The FortKnoxster team is hosting an ask me anything (AMA) event on Friday. Among topics to be discussed includes how existing holders of the FortKnoxster token FKX will be able to swap for the new SuperDapp token.

Beyond the AMA, SYS Labs and FortKnoxster will provide updates on the partnership and the security solutions it will provide to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and decentralized social marketplace communities.