Tatsumeeko is planning to create a cross-platform game following its latest funding round.

Tatsumeeko, an immersive modern fantasy MMORPG-lite game, today announced that it had raised $7.5 million in seed funding. The funding round was co-led by DeFiance Capital, Delphi Ventures and BITKRAFT Ventures.

The other participants include Binance Labs, Animoca Brands, Dialectic, GuildFi, and more.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the team will use the funds to develop a fantasy cross-platform game that elevates social engagement. The platform development is being handled by the team who launched the initial game concept.

The $7.5 million raised would allow Tatsumeeko to continue development on the MMORPG-lite experience to be released on Ethereum and Solana, featuring a high production immersive modern fantasy world and brand that connects people, communities and businesses around the globe.

David Lim, CEO and Creative Director of Tatsumeeko, commented that;

“The ever-increasing importance of placing community first, along with the proliferation of Web3 communities relying on Discord as their platform of choice, has surfaced issues within user retention, acquisition and interaction. Our team leverages diverse experiences building triple-A mobile RPG titles to solve these problems by building a social MMORPG with sustainable tokenomics directly into Discord. At the same time, we want to add value to Web2 and Web3 games, brands and NFT projects who can integrate Tatsumeeko through their Discord and engage their communities with fun gameplay.”

Tatsumeeko said it is currently developing a wide range of gameplay with support from leading gaming VCs and partners. Tatsumeeko is a Discord-playable role-playing game, also available on iOS, Android, and Web.

Ryan Foo of Delphi Ventures also commented that;

“Delphi Ventures is proud to announce our seed investment into Tatsumeeko. Their client-agnostic, Discord-first approach also presents a unique opportunity for both web2 and web3 players to have a touchpoint with Tatsumeeko wherever they may be. Most of all, their passion for building and evangelizing their community won us over. We’re excited to witness how Tatsumeeko matures over time, and support them in realizing their full vision of a play-and-earn fantasy MMORPG-lite that exists on Discord and mobile.”

Tatsumeeko will start the initial sale of Aethereal Parcels, special pieces of land, early next month. The land sale will provide utility and special attributes to the collectors who hold them or other players who interact with them, the team added.