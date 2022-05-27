Terra 2.0 will now launch its mainnet on 28 May 2022, the team behind the blockchain has announced.

While the announcement made via its official Twitter account did not specify the reasons for the delay, it expects the chain’s version two to go live at 6:00 AM UTC (tomorrow 28 May).

1/ Yesterday, we said Terra 2.0 is coming. Tomorrow, it arrives. The community has been working around the clock to coordinate the new chain’s launch. Subject to potential change, we expect Terra to go live on May 28th, 2022 at around 06:00 AM UTC. — Terra 🌍 Powered by LUNA 🌕 (@terra_money) May 27, 2022

“Block 1 of the new chain will be produced following a supermajority of interconnected validators running simultaneously,” the team shared in the thread.

As for what the community should look forward to, Terra says:

18/ Terra 2.0 is bringing the same ideals you fell in love with the first time: world-class UI/UX, our amazing #LUNAtic community, and a deep, talented developer pool poised to build the future of DeFi. Get ready for launch #LUNAtics! 🚀 🚀 🚀 — Terra 🌍 Powered by LUNA 🌕 (@terra_money) May 27, 2022

Top crypto exchanges announce LUNA aidrop support

Weeks after a brutal crash of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin and the LUNA token, the Terra team is getting ready for reincarnation. This time, there will be no UST.

And despite the controversy, criticism and anger around Terra’s collapse, and opposition to forking the blockchain, a governance vote initiated on May 18 was passed to give way to the new chain.

An airdrop for LUNA, the native token of the new chain will also take place at the genesis block. Binance, KuCoin , and FTX , all support the airdrop.

Terra Network airdrop to be distributed on #Binance. The new Terra 2.0 token $LUNA will be distributed to eligible users based on the project's distribution plan. The distribution ratio per account will be announced separately. Find out more ⤵️https://t.co/F7UAbqedxS — Binance (@binance) May 26, 2022

Other major crypto exchanges to announce support include Bitfinex, ByBit, Huobi, Bitrue, LBank Crypto.com, HitBTC, and Gate

Also expected is the migration of dApps built on what is set to be the old chain Terra Classic (LUNC). However, individual projects will choose when to do so, according to today’s communication.