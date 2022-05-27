HomeLatest NewsTerra 2.0 launch delayed to 28 May as major exchanges announce LUNA airdrop support

Terra 2.0 will now launch its mainnet on 28 May 2022, the team behind the blockchain has announced.

While the announcement made via its official Twitter account did not specify the reasons for the delay, it expects the chain’s version two to go live at 6:00 AM UTC (tomorrow 28 May).

Block 1 of the new chain will be produced following a supermajority of interconnected validators running simultaneously,” the team shared in the thread. 

As for what the community should look forward to, Terra says:

Top crypto exchanges announce LUNA aidrop support

Weeks after a brutal crash of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin and the LUNA token, the Terra team is getting ready for reincarnation. This time, there will be no UST.

And despite the controversy, criticism and anger around Terra’s collapse, and opposition to forking the blockchain, a governance vote initiated on May 18 was passed to give way to the new chain.

An airdrop for LUNA, the native token of the new chain will also take place at the genesis block. Binance, KuCoin, and FTX, all support the airdrop.

Other major crypto exchanges to announce support include Bitfinex, ByBit, Huobi, Bitrue, LBank Crypto.com, HitBTC, and Gate

Also expected is the migration of dApps built on what is set to be the old chain Terra Classic (LUNC). However, individual projects will choose when to do so, according to today’s communication.

