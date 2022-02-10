Tezos strike deal with Manchester United

Crypto network Tezos (XTZ) and world-famous Premier League football club Manchester United appear to have reached an agreement on a sponsorship deal. The $27 million deal will see the Tezos logo on the training kit of Manchester United players, among other things.

A 27 million dollar deal

According to the sports site The Athletic, the deal is close to being rounded up. The sports site reports that Manchester United have already shot promotional material at the club's training centre ahead of an announcement.

United's previous eight-year sponsorship contract worth 142 million euros with the American insurance company Aon expired at the end of last season.

The English football club has had multiple talks with other companies – including several blockchain companies – and is now likely to announce the major deal with Tezos soon.

Whether Manchester United want to do more with cryptocurrency is not yet known. According to sports website The Athletic, it is quite possible that the current number 4 of the Premier League will do more with the metaverse and 'web 3.0', but those are just rumours.

Tezos sponsoring training kit

Manchester United is one of the largest football clubs in the world with many millions of fans, making this a great opportunity for Tezos generating considerable brand awareness is for the crypto project.

It is also rumoured that the partnership between Manchester United and Tezos will go further than just sponsoring the training kit alone. It might be that Tezos will help the English football giant with an integration with, among other things, the metaverse and Web 3.0, according to The Athletic.

Tesoz and Sport

This isn't the first time that Tezos has signed a sponsorship deal with a leading sports organization. The have scored one after another partnership with sports clubs. In May 2021, the blockchain project entered into a partnership with baseball club the New York Mets. In the same month, Red Bull Racing Honda announced the sponsorship of Tezos featuring as an important sponsor of McLaren and Max Verstappen. The aim was to develop this race team's very first NFT experience. In addition, Tezos has also become a sponsor of McClaren Racing in Formula 1, Indycar and Esports.

In May of last year, Red Bull even launched a number of non-fungible tokens (NFT) on the Tezos blockchain. According to team principal Christian Horner, this deal with Tezos would encourage engagement with fans.

Not only Tezos is doing good business as a crypto platform within the world of sports. Other crypto companies such as Crypto.com and Socios also closed new deals with big sports companies on a near weekly basis. It therefore seems that the worlds of sports and crypto are quite compatible with each other and integrating rapidly.