The best bullish coins that you can consider buying right now

It seems like the crypto market is starting to find its legs again. After ups and downs over the last three months, we have seen sustained periods of consolidation. Positive investor sentiment is starting to come back. So, here is what to expect:

A lot of coins are likely to go on decent bull runs

Pullbacks will come of course, but the general trend will be up.

Risks however still remain, including high inflation and conflict in Europe.

For investors looking for bullish cryptos, there are a lot to choose from. But we decided to pick out three of the best.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) has had its issues this year. The coin was in the middle of a big lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC. Because of this uncertainty, a lot of investors were staying away from XRP.

Data Source: Tradingview

The coin has therefore remained highly undervalued but in the last few weeks, it seems like the SEC case is now starting to go away. XRP has therefore remained bullish and could surge very strongly in the near and medium-term. In fact, we are likely to see the unlocked potential of XRP come to the fold.

ThorChain (RUNE)

A lot of positive ecosystem news has been coming out of Thorchain (RUNE) over the last week or so. The coin has also managed to snap out of the February downtrend and is gaining quite a lot. In fact, RUNE is up 20% in the last 7 days. The trend will continue in the near and long term.

Convex Finance (CVX)