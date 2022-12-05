Previous article The Sandbox adds a weekly 14%. Is the cryptocurrency now bullish? Next article $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start Home Latest Cryptocurrency News The Sandbox adds a weekly 14%. Is the cryptocurrency now bullish? The Sandbox adds a weekly 14%. Is the cryptocurrency now bullish? By Motiur Rahman - min read 05 December 2022 The Sandbox token gained an intraday 7% and 14% in a week The cryptocurrency has been hit hard by a slowdown in metaverse activity SAND faces rejection at the descending trendline The Sandbox price (SAND) rose by more than 7% on Monday, extending the weekly gains to nearly 14%. The recovery came amid a prolonged bear market and limited activity in the metaverse. But how far can the Sandbox token sustain the recovery? SAND trades at $0.62, a significant drop from its all-time high of $8.5 in November 2021. The decline has been fueled by a prolonged crypto development and a slowdown in metaverse activity. As the crypto sector recovers and more firms enter the nascent virtuality reality space, SAND will be back to a rally. But that is in the longer term. The short-term shows that the Sandbox token could continue rising, but bulls will face a major test at the descending trendline. SAND price analysis and outlook as momentum improves From the chart below, SAND has been trading on a system of lower lows and lower highs. That has resulted in the formation of a descending trendline. SAND/USD Chart by TradingView The RSI has shifted above the midpoint for the first time since November 9. A bullish MACD crossover was initiated recently, in line with the improving momentum. However, the MACD remains below the neutral point. What next for SAND? The short-term rally in the Sandbox token is likely to be sustained in the short term. To confirm a sustained surge, the token must overcome the descending trendline. If considering buying SAND now, beware of a potential rejection at or near the descending trendline. On the flipside, if SAND rises above the descending trendline, the next potential level to watch would be $0.93. Where to buy SAND eToro eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users. Buy SAND with eToro today Disclaimer Bitstamp Bitstamp is a leading cryptocurrency exchange which offers trading in fiat currencies or popular cryptocurrencies. Bitstamp is a fully regulated company which offers users an intuitive interface, a high degree of security for your digital assets, excellent customer support and multiple withdrawal methods. Buy SAND with Bitstamp today Share this article Categories Analysis Tags Altcoin altcoins Cryptocurrency