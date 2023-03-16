The Top 12 Best Long Term Crypto Investments Poised For Massive Gains in the Coming Years

Cryptocurrency is the most profitable asset class in history, which is why so many investors are constantly looking to uncover the best options for long-term gains. While there are inherent risks with investing in the crypto space, there are countless great options as some of the best cryptos to invest in for the long-term are highly disruptive technologies.

With that in mind, here are 12 of the best long-term cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023:

AltSignals (ASI)

Metacade (MCADE)

Polkadot (DOT)

Decentraland (MANA)

Binance Coin (BNB)

ChainLink (CHAIN)

UniSwap (UNI)

Ethereum (ETH)

Solana (SOL)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

ApeCoin (APE)

Cardano (ADA)

1. AltSignals (ASI)

What is ASI?

AltSignals is a highly successful online trading community that has been sharing profitable trading strategies since 2017. The platform released AltAlgo™ , which is an algorithmic trading protocol that has helped many day traders to 10x their portfolio in 19 out of 32 months on record.

AltSignals is now launching a new-and-improved trading stack called ActualizeAI, and the new ASI token is designed to supercharge this development. ActualizeAI combines machine learning with natural language processing (NLP) to analyze a vast number of price indicators at the same time. Since it is driven by AI, it continually learns and improves, helping it to deliver trading signals with an increasing level of accuracy over time.

The ASI token can be used to gain access to ActualizeAI as well as ActualizeAI Club. ActualizeAI Club will provide even more benefits for the AltSignals community, including access to public and private token sales for new cryptocurrencies as well as access to trading tournaments where participants can earn crypto rewards, and much more.

AltSignals helps anyone to minimize the learning curve while trading the crypto markets. Since the cryptocurrency market is a highly volatile asset class, this can help save investors both time and money. The profitable trading tools released by the platform can also help expert traders to maximize their return potential, as ActualizeAI stack will provide a secondary opinion by analyzing more data than any single person is able to.

Why buy ASI?

The AltSignals platform is at the forefront of development for blockchain-based AI . The trading tools released by the platform in the past have had a highly accurate success rate, and it now looks set to grow even further.

The ASI token presale could be the perfect opportunity for savvy investors to get involved in a promising new token while it is still in its infancy. These opportunities often produce substantial returns for investors.

Presale prices for ASI will rise from $0.012 to $0.02274 per token, and there is a limited time only to get involved. For anyone looking to find which new crypto project to buy into today for the long-term, the new release from AltSignals certainly looks like a great option.

2. Metacade (MCADE)

What is MCADE?

Metacade has the possibility to become the largest blockchain-based arcade, offering a vast selection of different play to earn (P2E) titles in a single location. It is widely considered to be one of the most exciting new GameFi developments in Web3, as Metacade delivers a comprehensive gaming experience and multiple opportunities to earn cryptocurrency rewards.

As well as this, Metacade aims to become a central hub for the Web3 community. Content creators can earn rewards by contributing to the platform, which will display all the latest information in the blockchain gaming sector. Users can post game reviews, share alpha, and much more, all while earning MCADE tokens.

Metacade will also fund the next wave of play-to-earn titles through the Metagrants program. The community can vote to decide which investment proposals are best, before Metagrants are provided to the developers to bring the new game into the metaverse arcade. Metacade supports both individual blockchain users and game developers directly, which could help it become one of the most valuable GameFi projects in Web3 over time.

Some additional benefits of joining the Metacade ecosystem include beta testing opportunities, where gamers can play the latest arcade games before they are officially released. In exchange for playing these titles and providing feedback to the development team, gamers can earn MCADE token rewards.

Metacade is also releasing a Work2Earn feature that will connect blockchain users with paid job opportunities at some of Web3’s hottest start-ups. Roles available will range from full-time to part-time work, giving anyone the chance to kick start their career in the blockchain space.

Why buy MCADE?

MCADE recently launched during a presale event which has raised $10.2m in a short space of time. This reflects the vast future potential of the token, as it is backed by extensive utility within the Metacade ecosystem.

The price of MCADE is currently $0.017 after it initially launched at just $0.008 per token. The presale will continually raise the price of MCADE, which means that investors have a limited time to buy in at the best possible price. Without a doubt, Metacade seems like one of the best to buy as a long-term crypto investment..

3. Polkadot (DOT)

What is DOT?

Polkadot, often abbreviated as DOT, is a cryptocurrency and open sourced blockchain protocol designed to make it easier to transact across disparate layer-1 chains. As a layer-0 multichain protocol, Polkadot could help usher in a true Web3 thanks to its innovative technological solution.

Polkadot is an open source public network developed by the Web3 Foundation. It enables interoperability between different decentralized networks and allows developers to build unique applications with a diverse range of functions. These decentralized applications can exist on multiple blockchains at once, which helps improve the user experience for all chains that are compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) .

Polkadot is an efficient blockchain platform aimed to eliminate scalability barriers, including interoperability. It allows a high number of transactions per second and its impressive versatility enables the creation of custom parachains when the need arises so that anyone can deploy their own blockchains tailored specifically for their needs.

Why buy DOT?

DOT is a top 20 cryptocurrency by market capitalization owing to its highly useful platform. The blockchain supports the deployment of decentralized apps across multiple EVM chains at once, which has led to an increasing number of developers and users for the platform.

DOT is currently valued at $6.30 – down from its previous all-time high at $53. The project is widely considered as one of the top blockchain solutions for interoperability, so it is a good option for investors seeking which crypto to buy today for long term. The Polkadot network could help blockchain to reach users on a global scale, which makes it a great investment for long term growth.

4. Decentraland (MANA)

What is MANA?

Decentraland is a decentralized virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Decentraland’s digital currency, MANA, acts as an entry to the Decentraland platform and a medium of exchange within it. Users can buy and sell a range of non fungible tokens (NFTs) within the Decentraland marketplace, including avatars, items of clothing, and many more customizables for use in the metaverse.

Decentraland also enables users to purchase virtual plots of land. Anyone can buy a virtual plot in the metaverse and build unique 3D scenes filled with content like music, art, games, or anything else their imagination dreams up. The ability to create personal content within the Decentraland metaverse has led to a vast range of different activities for its users to enjoy.

Further than that, Decentraland allows users to earn money from their creations through participating in different events or simply selling their in-game artwork or virtual land. Events can include NFT art shows, crypto casinos, play-to-earn games, and much more.

Why buy MANA?

Decentraland is another example of how blockchain technology is revolutionizing the way people engage and experience interactive media platforms, which is why it’s been strongly backed by institutional investors. By granting more power to its users, Decentraland has become a sprawling virtual reality world that is filled with both work and leisure opportunities.

MANA reached its all-time high during the 2021 bull market, where it climbed to almost $5 per token. While recent price action has been unfavorable for MANA, it remains one of the best cryptocurrencies for long term investment and could climb considerably from its current price of $0.60.

5. Binance Coin (BNB)

What is BNB?

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency for the Binance ecosystem. Its main function is to enable transactions across Binance Chain, Binance decentralized exchange (DEX), and Binance CEX – one of the largest centralized exchanges in Web3. Users are able to optimize their trading fees using BNB, and it is also used to pay transaction fees on Binance Chain.

The utility of BNB within the Binance ecosystem is vast. As one of the most significant players in Web3, the token has immense potential for growth. Binance Chain supports a rapidly growing number of transactions and new projects, due to the size of its CEX user base in terms of both usership and daily trading volume.

Binance Chain was initially created as a fork of Ethereum, which means that it is compatible with EVM. Developers can launch custom dApps on the network using the Solidity programming language, which could lead to even greater levels of adoption for the ecosystem over time.

Why buy BNB?

BNB has seen a dramatic increase in value due to the success of Binance Exchange, now the largest CEX in Web3. Binance offers an ecosystem that is fast, secure, and cost-effective and is set to accommodate an ever-growing number of users as blockchain technology progresses.

Currently BNB is trading at $300, but many expect it to surpass $1000 during impending crypto bull markets. This makes it one of the best cryptos for long term investment; indeed for anyone looking for which cryptocurrency to buy today with a view to long-term returns, Binance Coin could be the perfect choice.

6. ChainLink (LINK)

What is LINK?

ChainLink, or LINK, is a decentralized oracle network designed specifically to bridge the gap between external data sources (known as “ oracles “) and blockchains. ChainLink’s innovative technology decouples oracles from smart contracts, allowing developers to easily create new custom integrations without having to interact directly with smart contracts.

ChainLink was formally introduced in 2017, making it one of the earliest blockchain services created and has since become an integral part of the blockchain ecosystem. ChainLink’s solutions provide a secure and reliable source of off-chain data for smart contracts which can be used for a variety of applications including supply chain tracking, arbitration services, financial instruments, payments systems and more.

ChainLink’s technology has revolutionized how developers and businesses interact with blockchain networks across all industries. It has expanded the number of use cases for blockchain thanks to its ability to record off-chain data on-chain, which provides even more smart contract functionality.

Why buy LINK?

LINK has experienced rapid success over the coming years, growing to become a leading blockchain project by market cap. It’s one of the best long term investments thanks to its unique and innovative blockchain solution, and is expected to keep on rising over the coming months and years.

The token is currently worth $7.40 after falling from its previous all-time high above the $50 mark. This could be a great entry level for anyone seeking which crypto to buy for the long-term, as LINK could grow to reach new highs in the near future.

7. UniSwap (UNI)

What is UNI?

UniSwap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange built on Ethereum, boasting an automated trading system that allows users to efficiently swap and trade tokens. UniSwap broke the mold for cryptocurrency exchanges when it launched in 2018, providing quick and easy access to the world of cryptocurrencies without the need to sign up for accounts or provide personal information.

UniSwap’s native token UNI provides users with various benefits and rewards such as reduced fees on trades as well as voting rights. UniSwap has grown quickly over the last few years into one of the most popular and reliable exchanges in the field of decentralized finance, bringing more people into the world of blockchain technology.

The DEX relies on liquidity pools instead of an order book, where anyone can add and remove funds from the pools in exchange for a fee. UniSwap also enables users to harvest yield from UniSwap’s liquidity pools through UniLend, which delivers yield farming with efficient risk management, allowing an easy way for users to earn a stable return on their crypto assets.

Why buy UNI?

UniSwap is an important service in the Ethereum ecosystem, which is the second largest cryptocurrency and the largest network of applications in Web3. The DEX supports leading layer-2 blockchains including Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon, and looks set to play an important role for all blockchain users over the coming years.

The UNI token reached $42 at its peak, and now finds itself priced considerably lower. This makes it one of the best long term cryptocurrencies, as it solves a unique problem within Web3 and is currently at an attractive price level.

8. Ethereum (ETH)

What is ETH?

Ethereum (ETH), is an open-source public blockchain that can support the development of dApps. Ethereum is not only a cryptocurrency but can be thought of as a virtual computing environment where smart contracts automatically execute blockchain transactions. This allows many other coins and applications to be launched on the network.

Ethereum was the first blockchain to enable developers to create their own custom tokens, which has driven progress across the crypto realm. This process relies on Ethereum Virtual Machine, which is also used to create smart contracts, dApps, DAOs, and the majority of services that can be found within the Web3 ecosystem.

EVM is supported by Avalanche, Polkadot, Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum, Binance Smart Chain, Shiba Inu, Dogechain, and many more independent blockchain networks. It uses the Solidity programming language and offers a vast range of useful tools to help developers create applications on the blockchain.

The Ethereum ecosystem is now home to almost 2000 independent blockchain projects that have released fully-functioning applications. These applications work in the same way as traditional web apps, except they utilize decentralized technologies to avoid many of the drawbacks associated with centralized web services including tracking, privacy encroachment, and hidden fees.

Why buy ETH?

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization in large part because its ecosystem supports thousands of independent crypto projects. It can also be used as a medium of exchange, a store of value, an investment in the future of decentralized services, and to pay transaction costs while interacting with a variety of blockchains. This makes it a great choice for long term investors.

ETH reached almost $5000 at its peak in 2021. It is currently resting on key levels of support and retained a greater proportion of its value during the 2022 market crash. Now, the Ethereum network is faster and more economical than ever thanks to The Merge, and it looks like one of the best cryptos for long term investment as a result.

9. Solana (SOL)

What is SOL?

Solana is a public blockchain that delivers higher scalability when compared with older blockchains. It was initially marketed as an ‘Ethereum Killer’ thanks to its ability to handle up to 50,000 transactions per second (TPS) combined with smart contract functionality. Smart contracts on Solana are programmed using Rust instead of Solidity, which helps the network to support more complex applications.

Solana offers trust, security and global coverage, as well as being faster than many comparable protocols. Its innovative consensus mechanism guarantees block production times in milliseconds, as it uses an efficient data sharding framework. Solana combines proof-of-stake and proof-of-history to achieve this, which has led to it becoming one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap.

The mission of Solana is to present developers with an operating system that can scale with demand and offer high throughput levels to support the rapidly increasing levels of demand for blockchain services. Its unique combination of speed and scalability makes it a powerful platform for modern dApps.

Why buy SOL?

Solana is furthering user adoption by releasing real world goods and services, including a mobile phone that is perfectly suited to blockchain. Most mobile operating systems rely on centralized networks, which makes it difficult to transact freely on the blockchain due to integrated taxes that can be up to 30% for in-app microtransactions. Solana can help solve this problem by releasing a blockchain-compatible alternative.

The price of SOL reached over $200 in 2021, but it lost a significant chunk of its value during 2022 – partly due to the FTX collapse as both FTX and Alameda Research were major backers of the Solana ecosystem. The current price of Solana could deliver substantial returns as it aims to become one of the top digital assets, which makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023 for the long-term.

10. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

What is SHIB?

SHIB, a blockchain forked from Ethereum, has become popular in the crypto sphere due to its unique capabilities as a meme coin. Shiba Inu supports many useful decentralized finance services including liquidity protocols such as ShibaSwap, where users can enjoy yield farming to make a consistent return on digital assets.

Additionally, the network is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which allows developers to build smart contracts and custom dApps on the network. The platform is home to an increasing number of uses, including Shibaverse – a metaverse where Shiba Inu holders can connect online.

In comparison to other meme coins, SHIB stands out through its EVM-compatibility. This differs from Dogecoin and most other meme coins, which lack utility and primarily derive their value as a fun method of transacting on the blockchain or as a means of gambling – which should not be underestimated.

SHIB, however, can support an increasing number of applications over the coming years as it is a layer-1 blockchain in its own right. It uses Ethereum’s original proof-of-work protocol which makes it highly secure, and it is an extremely liquid network which enables faster, cheaper transactions.

Why buy SHIB?

Shiba Inu is launching Shibarium , a layer-2 scaling solution that will help the blockchain support more users. This could be an important factor as the network seeks to offer its services to more users, as it can expand the number of applications available on the network without sacrificing performance.

The current price of SHIB is $0.0000124. There are major resistance levels between SHIB’s current price and its all-time high, but investors can still make a significant profit as Shiba Inu remains one of the best cryptocurrencies for long-term investment.

11. ApeCoin (APE)

What is APE?

ApeCoin is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that promotes the future of decentralized communities. APE, its native token, operates as the governance token for the DAO and for ApeCoin Foundation, which is tasked by the DAO with providing financial support to metaverse projects among other functions.

The project was inspired by Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, which created a close-knit collective of digital art hobbyists that are still active on social media. BAYC became one of the most valuable NFT collections thanks to the rarity of ownership, which is a similar driving force that provides the innate value of designer clothes, sports cars, and other luxury items.

The ApeCoin Ecosystem is designed to promote the expansion of a decentralized network of communities that band together around a shared goal. A keystone project is Otherside – a colossal open-world metaverse gaming platform. The metaverse is expected to become a hub of social activity over the coming years, as like-minded individuals can get together regardless of their geographical location.

Why buy APE?

APE is a highly promising token as it represents an important movement, driving progress for a highly disruptive development that could change the online landscape forever. After launching in 2022, APE quickly gained traction and became a top 50 cryptocurrency by market cap.

The current price of APE is $5, down from its all-time high of $23. APE has yet to experience a crypto bull market as it launched during extreme volatility and a series of market crashes in 2022. As a result, APE is undoubtedly one of the best long term crypto investments in 2023, as it could enter price discovery over the coming years.

12. Cardano (ADA)

What is ADA?

Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized public blockchain that provides secure, immutable transactions and versatile, non-custodial smart contracts. ADA, its native token, can be used to send value instantly and securely across the world at a lower cost than traditional methods.

The blockchain leverages a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm which rewards users who stake ADA tokens to validate transactions. It is one of the original cryptocurrencies to use a proof of stake consensus mechanism, which led to Cardano being one of the best-performing blockchains at launch.

Overall, Cardano provides an accessible and energy efficient distributed ledger technology (DLT) that supports the development of custom applications. The ecosystem is home to DeFi protocols that allow anyone to take advantage of a vast range of financial services that have zero bureaucratic obstacles, as well as blockchain-based games plus other digital assets and digital artwork.

Why buy ADA?

Cardano is set to launch Hydra, a unique scalability solution that could increase its transaction throughput to 1 million transactions per second. This would make Cardano one of the fastest EVM-compatible blockchains in Web3, which could lead to significant value increases over time.

At the current price of $0.35, ADA looks like one of the best crypto tokens to invest in. It remains a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap, and looks set to continue its growth over the coming decade.

How to choose the best long term crypto for your portfolio:

Risk management is key when investing in any asset class, but it is especially true in the world of cryptocurrency. There are many thousands of tokens, and the differences between them are often obscure.

For example, when choosing to invest in Bitcoin or Ethereum, the investor should know that they are extremely different in what they aim to achieve. The same is true for the majority of tokens in Web3.

It is important that investors do their own research when deciding which crypto to invest in for the long-term. Some key considerations to make are utility and tokenomics structure, as the potential for future returns is largely secondary to these influences.

What is the best crypto to buy now?

One of the most exciting new developments in Web3 right now is AltSignals . The token presale for $ASI is a hotly anticipated event that will help the project revolutionize the way that people trade the crypto markets.

AltSignals combines artificial intelligence tools with a range of price indicators to deliver highly accurate trading signals. This gives it highly attractive utility, and its deflationary tokenomics means that the ASI token has major potential for future returns.

Do you have to pay taxes on cryptocurrency?

Tax legislation depends on the country in which an investor lives. Some countries have lower capital gains taxes than others, with some even having a 0% tax rate on all crypto income. However, most countries require that investors declare their returns before a portion is taken as tax.

How does trading cryptocurrencies differ from trading stocks?

Cryptocurrencies are usually highly volatile compared to stocks; however, there are few differences in terms of what makes the market move. Cryptocurrencies are widely considered to be more speculative versions of traditional technology stocks, which is why investing in the digital asset class contains more risk.

Investors with lower risk tolerance may prefer investing in traditional stocks and bonds or exchanging fiat currencies, which are all viable methods of generating a stable investment return.

Are there Cryptocurrency Exchange-Traded-Funds?

Yes, there are many cryptocurrency-based ETFs. They can provide stable long term returns as professional investors continually hedge, trade, and rebalance a managed investment portfolio.

Is Crypto still a good long-term investment?

Cryptocurrency continues to gain traction and has only recently pierced public awareness. Transactions on the blockchain enable instant cross-border payments at a lower cost relative to traditional methods, and the number of use cases for distributed ledger technology is growing. Many major factors point towards continued growth for cryptocurrency markets over the coming years.

What will crypto be worth in 5 years?

The total market capitalization for all cryptocurrencies is expected to breach $10 trillion within 5 years.

Which crypto will boom in 2023?

Many cryptocurrencies could rise in value in 2023; however, key areas of development are blockchain AI, gaming, and NFTs. Investors seeking major gains should look to the fastest-growing sectors of Web3, as many cryptocurrency projects within these verticals often produce major gains.

