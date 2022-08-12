The ultimate 2022 ChangeNOW review

ChangeNOW is the brand of CHN Group Limited, founded in 2017 with head office in Seychelles. It also has a branch in Amsterdam.

The platform supports almost 400 cryptocurrencies, coming to an impressive 70,000 trading pairs.

How does it work?

ChangeNOW looks for the best exchange rates that exist on the market and tries to make them available to users. It provides a simple and seamless service. You select the currency you wish to convert and the one you want it converted to. There are no challenging interfaces or hidden fees.

You don’t have to open an account with ChangeNOW to purchase and exchange crypto. You also don’t have to undergo KYC checks.

Key features

ChangeNOW is a near-instant, non-custodial exchange where you hold your funds in your own wallet.

Multiple exchanges are not required because nearly any market pair is possible at ChangeNOW. There are also no exchange limits. You can purchase crypto via a bank card.

Main products and services

ChangeNOW’s main products and services include mobile swaps, the NOW Wallet, NOW Payments, NOW Tracker, and more. Below are the details.

The wallet lets users manage their digital assets without revealing personal data. It’s unique in that you can buy and swap crypto with fiat directly from it, it doesn’t require registration, and it provides you with full control of your private keys.

NFT functionality and 550+ assets

It features account nonce with ether transactions. This is the sending address’s transaction counter. The wallet features NFT functionality and supports more than 550 assets. You can stake BEP2 NOW tokens in the mobile app. Your annual return can reach 25%.

The app is available to users of iOS and Android. You can buy crypto and fiat on the go. A fixed or floating exchange rate will be charged. The platform will inform you if the network fees are more than 10% of the funds you will get. You can choose to cancel the swap.

You access the app with a pin code or face or touch ID. The device stores data securely. You can select the automatic lock of the screen during runtime. 24/7 support is available in the app.

NOW Payments

NOW Payments is the platform’s non-custodial payment processing service. You can integrate a button for crypto donations or payments into an e-commerce platform, a website, or a social media profile.

To use NOW Payments, you must sign up and download the integration tool. You make payments in crypto, which are sent to ChangeNOW’s accounts. NOW Payments charges low fees, starting at just 0.5%, and provides instant payouts.

NOW Tracker

With NOW Tracker, you can track your funds held both online and offline. It doesn’t collect personal data, just like all other ChangeNOW products.

You can check how much your crypto of choice is worth in 23 fiat currencies or another cryptocurrency. You can see portfolio distribution graphs via network and ticker. What’s more, the tool lets you monitor asset value over time, so you can decide whether to buy a given asset or not.

NOW Token

ChangeNOW’s native token, one of the first to be released on Binance Smart Chain, is available in both ERC20 and BEP2 formats. You can swap it for other cryptos, buy ChangeNOW products and services with it, and get cashback in it.

You can buy NOW Tokens at the best rate from ChangeNOW but also on Uniswap, IDEX, Binance DEX, and Swapzone.

NOW Loans

Finally, you can use NOW Loans to borrow funds in USDC or USDT with your crypto as collateral and trade with them. The loan terms range from a few hours to a few years. The platform doesn’t require monthly payments.

Pros

· No custody

· Outstanding security

· Supports a wide range of digital assets

· Limitless and instant exchange

Cons

· Not all fiat currencies are available

Why should you use ChangeNOW?

Reasons include low fees, high security, and instant, unlimited exchanges. Transaction fees range from 0.5% to 4%. They are determined by your choice of fixed or floating rate.

ChangeNOW has higher security than most centralized exchanges. Customers hold the funds in their wallets, which are monitored 24/7. Monthly private key updates and the use of a VPN and safe-listed IP addresses enhance security.

You can start trading with less than $2 worth of crypto. There is no upper limit. The majority of transactions are carried out in five minutes.

What makes ChangeNOW unique?

ChangeNOW’s most notable feature is the lack of any restrictions on buying or selling cryptocurrencies. You don’t have to provide any personal data.

ChangeNOW is on the cheap end of instant exchanges, particularly for fiat-to-crypto purchases. Platforms like Switchere and Changelly require registration for all purchases above $100, but ChangeNOW doesn’t.

Our final say

ChangeNOW was rated 4.5 of 5 on TrustPilot by over 350 people at the time of writing. The Android app was rated 4.3 of 5. These are strong ratings and it is not difficult to see why.

The user experience is seamless. The platform is fast and it boasts a responsive support team.