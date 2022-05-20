These 3 undervalued tokens could become hot in the months ahead

The goal for any investor is to buy assets at a lower price and sell them when the price has shot up. In crypto, prices for assets can often shoot up very fast. If you are able to find undervalued gems, you could become very rich. But how do you find these undervalued coins? Here are some tips:

Focus mostly on new projects that are yet to achieve massive media coverage

Follow major venture capital firms and where they are putting their money

Analyze project roadmaps and visions to see future potential today.

Nonetheless, we have a few undervalued coins here below that could provide some decent growth in the months ahead.

Merit Circle (MC)

Merit Circle (MC) is a decentralized autonomous organization or DAO that focuses mainly on the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming. The DAO is trying to build the future of the metaverse by investing to accelerate innovative projects in this area.

Data Source: TradingView

Merit Circle has announced major partnerships over the last few weeks, including one with the Axes Metaverse and others. As the metaverse becomes more mainstream, MC is likely to gain a lot.

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR)

The play-to-earn space is right now the most important growth sector in crypto. It’s also a relatively newer area that is seeing more innovations every day. One project that has captured the imagination of most players is the Mines of Dalarnia (DAR).

This immersive game set in a virtual tech universe has released important updates already. We expect it to blow up very soon, especially now that interest in P2E gaming is growing.

Oasis Network (ROSE)

The Oasis Network (ROSE) has often been ranked as one of the most impressive projects in DeFi right now. Although it’s not new, based on its roadmap and recent partnerships, it is clear that Oasis still has so much potential to unlock.