Theta invests $500m in crypto-native venture capital funds

Theta Capital Management, a leading blockchain venture capital investor and fund manager based in Amsterdam (‘Theta Capital’), raised $500 million in total last year.

The company will invest this amount in crypto VC funds through its fund of funds program Theta Blockchain Ventures, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Seeking exposure to promising Web3 projects

The Theta Blockchain Ventures program is looking for diverse exposure to the best Web 3.0 projects in the world at their earliest valuations in private funding rounds with an emphasis on this innovative technological paradigm’s core infrastructure.

Theta Capital is building on its strategy with Theta Blockchain Ventures III, its third platform devoted to the crypto space, to take maximum advantage of the opportunities the current market volatility offers. The fund closes on October 31, 2022.

Theta Capital representative John van Marle commented:

Theta Capital has exposure to around 80% of the best early-stage blockchain projects in the world as a leading and one of the most active investors in the space with dozens of crypto-native VC partnerships. We can offer investors access to many excellent opportunities that are otherwise hard to come by.

Theta Capital is a fully AIFMD licensed manager founded in 2001. The company has been investing in crypto-native VC firms for the past four years.