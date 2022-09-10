Three cryptos that could do well during the Ethereum merge week

The cryptocurrency market is showing a level of optimism that was largely unexpected at this point. Interest rates are rising in Europe, and most major economies are on the verge of a recession. If the current momentum continues, investors chasing gains in increasingly volatile markets are likely to turn to the cryptocurrency market.

This means now could be an excellent time to start looking into altcoins with some buzz around them. These will likely rally the most if the current momentum continues next week. If you are unsure which ones to choose now that everything is in the green, here are among the best cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on in the coming week.

XRP (XRP)

If you are looking for a crypto that has the potential to go parabolic in the next couple of weeks, then XRP (XRP) is one of the best to watch. That’s because, on the 19th of September, 2022, Ripple and the SEC will go public with the information they hold about the case. In short, the public will have a glimpse of who has the potential to win the case between the two. If by any chance, things turn out in Ripple’s favor, then it could create FOMO around XRP. That’s because this case is the main reason XRP’s price has lagged the rest of the market since 2020.

Add to that the fact that this will likely happen when the market will be in the middle of an Ethereum-driven rally, and it’s not hard to see why XRP’s short-term prospects are so good.

Solana (SOL)

Like other top cryptos, Solana (SOL) has taken a hit in recent weeks. Solana has also gone through its fair share of challenges, including hacks that have dented user trust in the network. However, things are looking up for Solana as the number of transactions continues to grow.

For instance, Solana recently completed 96 million transactions at an average speed of 3,044 TPS. This is an indicator that despite everything Solana has gone through, it is still one of the most popular networks. This is likely also to draw investors, especially now that Solana is trading at record lows compared to its prices in late 2021.

RavenCoin

RavenCoin (RVN) is another top 100 cryptocurrency that every gain-chasing investor should keep an eye on in the coming week. That’s because it is one of the cryptocurrencies expected to benefit immensely from an inflow of miners after the Ethereum merge.

If the performance of other cryptocurrencies that are expected to gain miners is anything to go by, then RavenCoin could do well next week. The Ethereum merge is expected between September 12th and 19th, which means throughout next week, and for the next couple of weeks to come, RavenCoin could easily double or triple in value.

