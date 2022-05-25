Top 3 meme coins to put on your watchlist today

Over the years, meme coins have become part and parcel of the crypto universe. While there have been many such coins released in recent times, only a handful have gone on to become huge. For this reason, it is always important to do extensive due diligence before you buy into a meme coin. Nonetheless, here is why these coins should be on your radar:

Meme coins have the potential to grow very fast within a short time.

Most meme coins are also adding more utility to their ecosystems.

These coins can also be adapted to crypto payment systems with ease.

So, for those of you keen on investing in a few meme coins, we have three options here below that should be just perfect.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is no doubt the most popular meme coin in the world. In 2021, SHIB made a lot of people rich and continued to rank as one of the biggest coins in terms of market cap. With this big-name recognition, investing in SHIB offers relatively less risk. Data Source: TradingView

Also, Shiba Inu has been adding more features to its ecosystem. It’s not just a meme coin. There are plans to launch the SHIB metaverse and plans to also integrate SHIB into modern crypto payments.

Akita Inu (AKITA)

AKITA is a relatively unknown and newer coin. This can be a good thing or a bad thing. However, with a market cap of around $30 million, there is enough proof of concept here to suggest that AKITA is legit. Also, this relatively low market cap opens AKITA for massive growth. This is a meme coin that could easily offer 5x growth with the right media coverage.

Dogs of Elon (DOE)

Dogs of Elon (DOE) is also another unknown meme coin with a credible reputation. So far, the coin has hit a market cap of around $21 million. It can therefore blow up anytime and deliver resounding gains.