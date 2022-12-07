Previous article Top 4 gaming tokens to buy when the market returns Next article $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start Home Latest Cryptocurrency News Top 4 gaming tokens to buy when the market returns Top 4 gaming tokens to buy when the market returns By Motiur Rahman - min read 07 December 2022 Are you a crypto gamer or play video games? The advent of blockchain has enabled gaming to go to the next level. Crypto gaming allows you to play and earn cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTS) after winning. There are notable platforms where you can game and earn tokens. With crypto gaming relatively new, you can buy and benefit from the price appreciation of the native tokens to associated blockchains. Here are our top picks based on market capitalisation:

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin is the biggest gaming blockchain, with a market cap of $1.429 billion. The gaming blockchain is famous for the Bored Ape and Mutant Ape NFT collections. The native token APE is classified as an ERC20 token, meaning it resides on the Ethereum blockchain. The token was officially released on March 16, 2022. APE has particularly been robust lately on the launch of staking feature and NFT marketplace. Stakers on the platform will start earning rewards on December 12, 2022. The Sandbox (SAND)

Besides ranking as a popular metaverse platform, The Sandbox (SAND/USD) is a crypto gamers' darling. Players can create 3D worlds and participate in play-to-earn games on The Sandbox. SAND, the native token, facilitates gameplay transactions. Users can use SAND to buy plots of land in the metaverse. SAND comes second among gaming tokens on market cap, with a valuation of $865 million. Axie Infinity (AXS)

It is a top blockchain gaming platform popularly known for Pokémon-Esque creatures dubbed Axies. In fact, despite ranking lower on the market cap than its predecessors, Axie Infinity is recognised as a leader in play-to-earn gaming. Gamers engage in a monster-battling game for an alluring promise of rewards. Axie Infinity native token AXS is the governance token. The token has a market cap of $848 million. Decentraland (MANA)

Another metaverse platform that ranks fourth in gaming tokens' with a market cap of $729.4 million. Gamers can play games on Decentraland, buy and sell digital real estate, and interact with other users. Concluding thoughts

Gaming tokens carry a promising future amid the prolonged crypto winter. With the sharp decline in prices, the top gaming tokens could return big when cryptocurrencies recover.