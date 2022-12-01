Cryptocurrency prices ended November in an upbeat tone after the upbeat statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. In it, he hinted that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at a slower pace when it meets in December. As a result, Bitcoin climbed to $17,000 while the total market cap of all coins jumped to over $859 billion. Here are the top cryptos to buy in December.

GMX

The collapse of centralized companies like FTX , Voyager Digital, Celsius, and BlockFi has led to higher demand for decentralized projects. Most analysts believe that DEX will win against CEX because of their on-chain transparency and decentralization.

GMX is one of the fastest-growing companies in the decentralized industry. It is a decentralized perpetual exchange that makes it possible for people to trade BTC, ETH, and other top cryptocurrencies with 50x leverage. It exists on the Avalanche and Arbitrum chains and has over 173k users. According to its website, it has handled over $88 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in the past few years.

GMX is the governance token for the network. Unlike FTT, holders of the coin receive 30% of all fees generated on its platform. GLP, on the other hand, is the liquidity provider token that accrues 70% of all fees.

GMX price will likely continue rising in December as investors focus on the growth of the decentralized exchange industry.

Solana

Solana price had a terrible performance in November because of its exposure to FTX and Alameda Research. The two companies held SOL coins worth millions of dollars. As a result, its price crashed hard as investors dumped the coin. The two entities also held vast resources in Serum’s SRM and Bonfida’s FIDA.

Solana price also dropped as investors exited its DeFi ecosystem. The total value locked (TVL) in Solana crashed to below $500 million. At its peak, it had a TVL of over $10 billion. Still, there is a likelihood that Solana will rebound in December. For one, its NFT ecosystem has been doing well in the past few weeks.

MATIC

Polygon is a leading layer-2 network that helps developers solve some of the challenges in Ethereum. It has been used widely by some of the biggest blockchains in the world like Aave, Uniswap, and Balancer. In total, Polygon has seen the total value locked (TVL) collapse from over $12 billion to about $1.2 billion.

MATIC is a good buy in December ahead of the resilience of its ecosystem and the ongoing developments. It has also formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern, which could see its price resume the bullish trend.

