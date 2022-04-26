The live The Graph price today is $0.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $217.2 million. The Graph is up 16.65% in the last 24 hours.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about The Graph network and coin, including whether and where to buy The Graph if you choose.

Top places to buy The Graph now

As GRT is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase GRT using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy GRT right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for GRT

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including GRT.

What is The Graph?

The Graph is a protocol to query data for the Ethereum Mainnet and similar networks, powering many applications in the wider Web3 ecosystem and DeFi in part.

GraphQL is used to retrieve blockchain data, which is then utilized to build and publish subgraphs. It’s easy for developers to start building on this network because of a hosted service in production.

The Graph supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA.

The Graph aims to take reliable decentralized public infrastructure mainstream. Participants use Graph Token (GRT) to ensure economic security of the network and the integrity of data being queried.

Should I buy The Graph today?

The Graph can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

The Graph price prediction

Price Prediction is quite bullish on GRT. They predict it can go up to $0.66 with the average trading price of $0.58 this year. In 2023, it will be worth at least $0.84, but it’s more likely to trade for the average price of $0.87.

The following year, The Graph will trade for at least $1.19. It can go up to a maximum of $1.41 with the average trading price of $1.23. The lowest possible price in 2025 is $1.81.

Wallet Investor takes a very opposing view. They consider The Graph a bad one-year investment. Its price will remain unchanged and your investment might lose value.

The Graph on social media