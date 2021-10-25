Gyro token is a decentralized currency that is not pegged to a specific fiat currency. The coin has surged 75% in value over the past 24 hours and helped push Gyro to become a top-500 coin by market capitalization.

If you are attracted to Gyro’s unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Gyro token, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Gyro token now

What is Gyro token

Gyro is designed as a stable cryptocurrency aimed at lowering inflation and ensuring sustainable buying power. It achieves this via algorithmic market dynamics control. This decentralized currency is not in a peg to any fiat.

Every GYRO token is backed by multi-asset stablecoins and GYRO-USDT LP in the treasury. The treasury and reserve are managed and controlled by the protocol to offer maximum transparency and fairness to the entire community.

Should I buy Gyro token today?

There are only 31,000 Gyro coins in circulation so supply and demand dynamics could push the price of Gyro higher. But, the lack of a fiat peg means it’s not backed by any real asset, so investors and traders should buy Gyro at their own risk.

Gyro token price prediction

Gyro token has had a high 24-hour trading volume. It has gained a lot of value in the last 24 hours and there is a lot of activity around it on Twitter.

Gyro coin easily surged above the $3,000 mark with heavy momentum and shows no sign of slowing down. Perhaps we can expect to see Gyro coin test the $3,500 level in the coming days.

At that point, one would assume early investors are looking to cash in their profit and start selling. However, the case can also be made for Gyro coin to test the $4,000 within weeks or a few short months.