Uniswap Exchange announced it would start filling liquidity for test listing and begin test trading, causing its native token UNI to surge. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy it, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Uniswap now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

What is Uniswap?

It is a popular decentralized trading protocol, known for its role in facilitating automated trading of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens.

An example of an automated market maker (AMM), Uniswap launched in November 2018, but has gained considerable popularity thanks to DeFi’s growing popularity and associated surge in token trading.

It aims to keep token trading automated and completely open to anyone who holds tokens, while improving the efficiency of trading versus that on traditional exchanges.

Uniswap creates more efficiency by solving liquidity issues with automated solutions, avoiding the problems which plagued the first decentralized exchanges.

Should I buy UNI today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

UNI price prediction

Wallet Investor advises against investing in Uniswap. They predict its price will drop from its current level of around $9.81 to as little as $1.30 in just one year, equivalent to a loss of -87%.

If you invest $100 in UNI now, you might be left with $13 in a year. Of course, this is just one price prediction. Some analysts are bullish on it.

Uniswap on social media