Uplift DAO will be working with Moonpay to make it easier for people to invest in Web3 projects.

Uplift DAO, the cross-chain crypto launchpad offering crowdfunded support for disruptive web3 projects, announced on October 18th, 2022, that it has partnered with Moonpay, the leading web3 infrastructure company.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the partnership is set to make it easier for users to invest in new and exciting web3 initiatives using traditional payment methods.

The partnership means that Uplift DAO and Moonpay are eliminating one of the major barriers for investors joining the web3 ecosystem.

Uplift explained that despite the growth of the market over the past few years, many retail and institutional investors still find it hard to invest in some web3 projects. The biggest challenge remains in finding accessible payment methods.

By partnering with Moonpay, Uplift said it is setting a new standard for investing in crypto and Web3 projects, providing a simple on-ramp for anyone to buy and sell crypto using familiar fiat payment methods.

The team explained that with Moonpay’s payments infrastructure, users could enjoy a seamless and easily understood experience.

MoonPay converts between fiat, cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) supporting all major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, local bank transfers, Apple Pay and Google Pay, Uplift DAO added.

The partnership means that Uplift has now made it possible for investors to buy and stake to purchase 100+ virtual assets natively on the platform with minimal fuss. Thus, enabling investors to gain access to dozens of exciting, early-stage IDO projects on Uplift’s launchpad.

Oliver Jeffcott, senior business development manager at MoonPay commented;

“Our industry needs capital to continue to evolve. Our partnership with Uplift will make it even simpler for people to get involved in financing projects they believe in and reap the benefits of the growth of web3.”

Irina Berezina, Growth Lead at Uplift, added that;

“At Uplift DAO, one of our core missions is to lower the barrier of entry to Web3 investment opportunities, whilst simultaneously raising the standard of usability for our users. By integrating MoonPay onto our platform, this is a key step towards web3 scalability not only for us as an IDO launchpad but for the future of web3 investing.”

Uplift added that thanks to its unique Price Protection Promise, it works closely with the industry’s leading due diligence experts to ensure each project it backs is not only of the highest quality but also offers strong potential.

Uplift DAO is a launchpad positioned to become the leading platform for disruptive projects and retail investors to come together.

MoonPay is a leading web3 infrastructure company. Its suite of on-and-off-ramp products provides a smooth experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods.