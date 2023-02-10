Venom Blockchain partners with DAO Maker to incubate web3 startups

Venom Blockchain and DAO Maker want to incubate web3 startups focused on real-world use cases.

Venom Foundation and DAO Maker announce a strategic partnership

Venom Foundation, the first Layer-1 blockchain licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), announced on Friday that it has partnered with DAO Maker, a leading blockchain growth solutions provider known for its Launchpad.

The partnership will see the two entities incubate promising Web3 startups focused on delivering real-world use cases. Thanks to this latest cryptocurrency news , DAO Maker will actively assist in the development of the Venom ecosystem and contribute to the success of projects within the Web3 space.

The Venom Foundation said it is confident that it would empower web3 developers to make valuable contributions to the ecosystem and accelerate the growth of its community. The two entities are set to actively incubate new projects through the Venom Launchpad.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the Venom Foundation said its launchpad will give promising Web3 projects and developer teams a unique opportunity to receive resources, guidance, and exposure from some of the most prominent players in the industry.

Venom Launchpad to leverage the expertise of DAO Maker and Venom Foundation

Furthermore, the launchpad will take advantage of the combined expertise of DAO Maker and Venom Foundation to support startups in various areas, including strategic planning, marketing and brand building.

While commenting on this latest development, Peter Knez, Chair of the foundation council at Venom Foundation, said;

“At Venom, we are dedicated to pioneering innovation in the blockchain industry. Our partnership with DAO Maker is a testament to this as we incubate promising Web3 startups and bring real-world use cases to life. We are proud to be a part of this exciting collaboration and eagerly anticipate its impact on the industry.”

Christoph Zaknun, CEO of DAO Maker, also said;

“DAO Maker is excited to partner with Venom Foundation to incubate promising Web3 startups. Our expertise in growth technologies and funding frameworks will support the development of the Venom ecosystem. I am honored to take on an advisory role within the Venom Foundation team and look forward to building the future of blockchain together.”

The Venom Foundation added that the partnership extends to the integration of the Venom blockchain and Venom Wallet in DAO Maker’s Launchpad.

