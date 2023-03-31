Gala Games says the partnership will help advance development across the Web3 gaming industry.

Huobi will list Gala Games ecosystem coins and invest in top quality gaming projects.

Huobi Token price was largely flat on Friday, trading around $3.66.

Web3 gaming company Gala Games has entered a strategic partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global to boost development and investment in top notch gaming projects.

Huobi to list Gala Games tokens

The partnership will see Huobi Global integrate Gala Game’s highly scalable layer 1 blockchain and list Gala Games ecosystem tokens. The collaboration also allows the two platforms to co-invest in leading game projects and support other growth initiatives.

👏 Great News!#Huobi is happy to announce a strategic partnership with #Gala Games @GoGalaGames in ecosystem development. Together, we will cooperate in the investment and listing of high-quality projects, including Layer1 integration, cobranding & community development. pic.twitter.com/LTqy8pXkF3 — Huobi (@HuobiGlobal) March 31, 2023

Jason Brink, President of Blockchain at Gala Games stated that the partnership is a key step towards mass adoption of Gala’s layer 1 blockchain.

“Integration of our layer 1 blockchain into popular exchanges like Huobi is absolutely crucial with the level of mass adoption we’re looking for. This partnership empowers tomorrow’s developers to create a more stable and secure web3 future,” he noted in a press release published on Friday.

Huobi was founded in 2013 and is one of the largest digital assets platforms in terms of daily trading volume.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Huobi is the 17th largest exchange in spot volume and the 10th largest in derivatives volume as of 31 March 2023. The exchange’s native token Huobi Token traded around $3.66 at the time of writing. The all-time high for HT was $39.66 reached on 12 May, 2021.