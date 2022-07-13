WhaleFin logo will be on Atletico Madrid’s game kits starting in the 2022/2023 season.

The crypto platform’s parent company is the club’s Official Global and Main partner and also Digital Lifestyle partner.

WhaleFin recently sealed a partnership with English soccer giants Chelsea.

WhaleFin, the flagship digital asset platform of Amber Group, is the official kit sponsor of Atletico Madrid after a landmark five-year deal signed earlier this week.

The crypto platform’s logo will be on the front of the Spanish soccer giant’s games kits, according to an official announcement on the Madrid-based club’s website .

Official global partner and digital gateway

Atletico Madrid confirmed Amber Group is now the club’s Official Global and Main Partner, with their partnership starting in the upcoming 2022/2023 season. Amber Group will be the club’s Official Digital Wealth and Digital Lifestyle Partner.

The collaboration will see the crypto company help the soccer giant advance its digital finance innovation, as well as boost fan experience via metaverse initiatives.

Importantly, Amber Group and its crypto platform will be the fans’ digital asset gateway, with “exclusive rights to establish the club’s virtual island dubbed “Atletiverse.” Per the two companies, the metaverse project will be powered by Amber Group’s Web3 platform Openverse.

WhaleFin and the Atletico Madrid Foundation will also collaborate on sustainability and conservation programmes.

The deal with Atletico Madrid adds to the one Amber Group has with Premier League club Chelsea , which will see the WhaleFin logo displayed on the London-based club’s shirt sleeves.

Teams across European soccer have inked major deals with crypto firms, including Manchester United with blockchain platform Tezos and Manchester City with OKX.