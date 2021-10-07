The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) token is displaying signs of consolidation near the $600 region

The Bitcoin Cash token has seen a steady rise in volumes that began at the $578 level and the token is displaying strong signs of consolidation in the $600 region. The BCH coin could possibly rise by 5-10% if the bulls continue to push prices in the future. The Bitcoin Cash token has the potential to rally once the whales start accumulating in huge quantities.

How & where to buy Bitcoin Cash in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in buying the BCH token, then you will need access to a trading account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. The account creation process involves the submission of a username, password and email address. The site will contact you to ask for additional verification as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. You can submit copies of your driving licence and utility bill to comply with the KYC norms.

It is recommended that you avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. To make your search easier, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade securely.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy BCH with eToro today

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

Buy BCH with CEX.IO today

What is Bitcoin Cash?

The Bitcoin Cash crypto token was forked from Bitcoin and the BCH blockchain runs as a decentralised network. The primary reason for the creation of BCH was to accommodate more blocks. It shares a lot of similarities with its parent Bitcoin and has the same supply capped at 21 million.

Should I buy BCH today?

The Bitcoin Cash token has shown a marked improvement in trading volume and the coin could rally soon in the future. The coin could encounter strong resistance near the $650 level and if it manages to breach this level successfully, it could scale to new highs. The steady rise in volume indicates a strong momentum for BCH that could result in a strong rally as the whales establish full control.

The early holders of BCH could receive handsome returns if the coin rallies in the short term. Traders could also exploit the price volatility of BCH to make some quick gains.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.