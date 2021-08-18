Where to buy Coco Swap: 87% surge takes COCO to new highs

Coco Swap (COCO) is trending today, with nearly a 2x gain in the last 24 hours

Coco Swap is an auto yield generation protocol that rewards users for simply holding COCO tokens in their wallets. The coin has smashed through its previous highs this week, implying that its deflationary yield production strategy is working. Currently at $0.001452, COCO is catching its breath before shooting further up the price charts.

How & where to buy Coco Swap in the UK and elsewhere

What is Coco Swap?

Coco Swap is a deflationary, decentralised autonomous yield protocol that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and crypto derivatives without the need for a central authority.

The COCO token itself employs an interesting tokenomic model, distributing new COCO coins to holders simply for holding COCO in their wallets. This encourages low sell-side liquidity, as tokens will be locked up in wallets, and so in theory this should drive the COCO price up. It seems to be working so far, with an 87% rally for COCO in the last 24 hours.

Should I buy COCO today?

Coco Swap is a great potential option for DeFi enthusiasts. Investors are always looking for the next DeFi project to blow up, and Coco Swap is showing early signs that it could do just that. With a rapid rally like that seen today, COCO could easily shoot up even high than the all-time high it has just achieved, and this would be welcomed by early adopters.

