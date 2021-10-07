The Dash (DASH) token is currently trading at $185 at the time of writing with strong consolidation near the $180 region

The Dash token has seen a strong rally with 3.26% gains in the past 24 hours and the token has seen a strong volume build that started at the $180 region. The token could see further gains if the bulls decide to push prices in the short term. The token has the potential to rally further on the back of rising volumes.

How & where to buy Dash in the UK and elsewhere

To purchase Dash, you will need to register a trading account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. The account creation process is simple and quick. All you need to do is submit your full legal name, email address and phone number. Then, verify the account by submitting copies of your driving licence and utility bill. Some sites may also ask for additional verification through a selfie or a video call. This requirement is in keeping with the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. It helps in securing the site for all users. Once done, you can deposit funds and start trading.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your convenience, we have handpicked two of the best platforms for trading.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy DASH with eToro today

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

Buy DASH with CEX.IO today

What is Dash?

Dash is a privacy focussed coin that was created by forking Litecoin. It helps in quick and easy transactions and was developed as a payment currency. The network uses 10% of the transaction fee for the development and promotion of the Dash network.

Should I buy DASH today?

The DASH token is up by 3.26% and the coin could establish new highs if the bulls retain interest. The early holders of the Dash coin could see healthy returns if the token continues to rally in the future.

The DASH token has the potential to rally further in the short term if the whales start accumulating huge volumes.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.