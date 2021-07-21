Where to buy Floki Inu coin after it surges 90%

This article covers all of the key details you need to know before you invest in Floki Inu (FLOKI) coin.

Read through this article to find out everything you need to know about Floki Inu. We cover what the project is and how it works, whether or not you should invest right now, and what our FLOKI price forecast is for 2021 and beyond.

If you want to buy FLOKI coin right now, simply scroll down to the section directly below to see our highly-recommended list of the best places to buy, sell and trade FLOKI tokens in the UK and internationally.

What is Floki Inu (FLOKI)?

Floki Inu is a cryptocurrency project and FLOKI is its native utility/governance token.

The preponderance of Shiba-themed cryptocurrency projects has been drawn into sharp focus in recent months, so is Floki Inu any different?

Well, for a start, it is allegedly Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ‘very own Shiba Inu.’ Moreover, it is claimed the dog is ‘hungry for outer-space treats.’ SpaceX may come in handy, then.

The FLOKI developers claim their dog is ‘one brave puppy’ and is a crypto coin created by fans and members of the Shiba Inu coin community.

FLOKI is a hyper-deflationary token that is built to reward holders, so more Floki Inu coins are added to the wallets of holders with every completed transaction over the network. Could Floki Inu be headed for the moon?

Should I buy FLOKI coin today?

If you recognise that this is a pure meme coin play, and acknowledge the technical limitations of the project, investing could potentially be a gamble worth taking if FLOKI experiences similar growth to meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin.

However, this is no value project, and the fundamentals are certainly questionable. So, if you are looking for something more predictable and less risky, you may be better off looking elsewhere.

FLOKI price prediction 2021

Our Floki Inu price prediction for 2021 and beyond is as follows: $0.000004 this year, $0.00001 by 2022 and up to $0.00003 within 5 years.