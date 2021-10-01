The Golem (GLM) token has seen a strong rally in the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.5 at the time of writing

The GOLEM token has seen a strong rise in the past 24 hours and is establishing a support zone near the $0.5 region where it trades currently at the time of writing. The coin could see another leg of the rally if the bulls can maintain momentum.

How & where to buy Golem in the UK and elsewhere

You will need to register a new trading account with an exchange/broker to buy cryptocurrencies. There are so many platforms available today that new users can easily get confused as most of the sites offer similar features. We have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease. Avoid trading on decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are unregulated.

To register a new account, select a suitable platform and click on the sign up or join now button. Then, create a new user profile by providing your full legal name and email address. You will also be asked to complete an account verification process known as the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation. Standard documents such as a driving licence and utility bill can be submitted to comply with the KYC rules. Once done, simply deposit funds and start trading.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy GLM with eToro today

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

Buy GLM with CEX.IO today

What is Golem and why is it rallying?

Golem helps in sharing computing power through its peer-to-peer network. The users can buy and sell unused computing power and the native currency called GLM is used for transactions inside the network. The Golem network has recently released an app for mining Ethereum leading to renewed interest among investors.

Should I buy GLM today?

The Golem token is currently rising steadily and could reward its early holders if the coin rallies in the future. The GLM coin has the potential to rally further if the volumes keep increasing. Traders could also exploit the price volatility to make short term gains. The price is still low for retail users who wish to bet on the long term price rise of the Golem network.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.