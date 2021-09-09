The HEGIC token has risen by 88% and is currently trading at $0.24 at the time of writing

The eponymous token of the options trading platform Hegic Network has seen a strong price rise in the past 24 hours. HEGIC’s price had consolidated for a week between the narrow range of $0.13—$0.16 before joining the bull run with the price reaching $0.24 at the time of writing. The HEGIC token could possibly rise further and reach the coveted $1 level if the current price trajectory is maintained for another month.

How & where to buy Hegic in the UK and elsewhere

Buying cryptocurrencies is easy these days and all you need is a trading account on a broker/exchange site. However, it is recommended that you avoid unregulated decentralised exchanges as you could lose all your funds in case of a mishap.

In order to register a new account, you will need to create a profile on a broker/exchange platform by providing your full name, email address and phone number. Once these details are verified by the exchange, you can start trading. The site will ask you to provide proof of identity and address documents such as a driving license or utility bill. Some platforms may also request a video or voice call for verification purposes.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is Hegic?

Hegic is an options trading platform where you can trade crypto options with ease. The platform does not charge gas fees and the contracts are settled in cash. The site claims to guarantee anonymity and does not ban any user.

The trading platform simply charges a premium and there are no trading fees, unlike most other sites where you need to pay a percentage of every trade as fees. The HEGIC token serves as the native token of the network and provides various lucrative services such as 30% discounts while trading on Hegic. The platform also offers an auto-hedging feature for its users.

Should I buy HEGIC today?

The HEGIC token has a strong use case and guarantees anonymity while trading. Below is the weekly chart for HEGIC and the current price rally could last for another week as it was preceded by a strong consolidation period.

HEGIC weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

If the coin surges higher, early adopters could possibly gain handsome returns in future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.