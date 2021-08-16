Klaytn was developed by the same company which is behind Kakao, the messaging platform used by millions across the world

KLAY is the native token behind the Klaytn network, a hybrid blockchain that seeks to provide the best of both worlds: combining the best features from Proof of Work and Proof of Stake consensus mechanisms. Ground X, the company that launched Klaytn, is the same company behind Kakao, the popular Asian messaging app. KLAY has risen by 8% in the past 24 hours and could now be on a bull run.

How & where to buy Klaytn in the UK and elsewhere

To purchase the token, you will need to register and verify an account on a broker/exchange platform. Research and find out if the site is regulated or not. It is risky to deal with unregulated DEX platforms as your funds will not be safe in case of a mishap.

Below, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade easily.

What is Klaytn?

Klaytn was launched in order to provide a simple and easy to use blockchain network that could benefit retail players, the people who wish to launch tokens but have little or no knowledge of blockchains. Even amateur users can launch a token on the Klaytn network with relative ease. The company has deep pockets and is not averse to funding research and development initiatives for building a better blockchain system.

This might explain its popularity among users and why it is rallying. The token was trading at $1.89 at the time of writing.

Should I buy KLAY today?

The daily chart below shows that KLAY may be poised for a bull run and the price could easily rise another 10-20% if the interest of investors continues. It is a hybrid network that is seeking to remove the bottlenecks of both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake systems and offers a lower barrier to entry.

Klaytn supports Solidity contracts, has low gas fees and can process 4,000 transactions per second. The price of the KLAY token has climbed above $1 in a short period. Klaytn is committed to continual improvement of its blockchain and 12% of the fees generated through the platform go towards funding research through the Klaytn Improvement Reserve.

Klaytn daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Early investors could be rewarded handsomely if the trend continues. In a bull market, the trend is your best friend.

