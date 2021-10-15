The NEO token has seen a strong volume build up near the $45 region and the coin could be heading towards a rally soon

The NEO token is currently trading at $45.35 and the coin could rally higher if the whales accumulate huge volumes of the token. The Neo token has the potential to rise further if the bulls can push prices in the future. The coin could very well rally towards the $50 region and beyond if the volumes continue to rise in the short term.

How & where to buy Neo in the UK and elsewhere

For purchasing Neo tokens, you will need to register an account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. The entire process is simple and all you need to do is provide a username, password and email address. The site will ask you to verify the account as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. You can submit copies of your passport and utility bill to prove your identity and address respectively.

Avoid trading on decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your convenience, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade securely.

What is Neo?

Neo is a full fledged blockchain network that supports dApps. The main token of the Neo blockchain is called NEO and generates a second token called GAS. The Neo network is popularly called the Ethereum of China.

Should I buy NEO today?

The Neo token seems to be heading towards a rally soon on the back of strong volumes. The early supporters of the NEO token could be rewarded handsomely in the future if the coin continues to rally.

The first target for NEO token remains the $50 level and the coin could rally towards the $55 level and new highs if the whales can manage to establish control.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.