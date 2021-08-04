Where to buy Origo: OGO leads market with 333% surge

Origo (OGO) has spiked by 333% today, with the privacy coin outpacing the majority of the market

With a daily price hike of 333% at the time of writing, Origo (OGO) is one of the crypto market’s leading lights today. The privacy-focused coin ignited a rally last night and has been surging furiously ever since. The price is now at $0.02248304, a level not seen since April.

What is Origo?

The crypto world is gripped at present by two forces that are often seen as mutually exclusive: the need for deeper functionality and the need for privacy. Privacy is becoming ever more fractured, with the surveillance state growing all the time, and yet blockchains are being increasingly called on to add smart contract functionality, which has historically been hard to square with privacy.

Origo manages to marry these two needs and satisfies both using advanced technology. Using cryptographic models like zero-knowledge proofs (zk-SNARKs) as well as deploying smart contract functionality, Origo enables developers to create decentralised apps (dApps) on the blockchain without succumbing to the privacy-eroding transparency that typically accompanies these applications.

Should I buy OGO today?

The current price of OGO is $0.02248304, and this is the first time these heights have been seen since April—before the market-wide crypto crash in May. This implies that OGO could finally be reversing a months-long bearish trend and swinging further towards the upside.

Origo 3-month chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The 3-month chart for OGO shows the explosive momentum the coin has generated this week, and clearly demonstrates that there is now some impetus behind the token. If a further rally can be cemented over the next few days and weeks, then OGO could begin the long march back to its 2019 all-time high of $0.232145.

Additionally, if privacy incursions by governments around the world continue to ramp up, Origo’s use case will become increasingly relevant, especially considering the limited functionality of other privacy coins.