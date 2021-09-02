PKR, the native token powering the Polker network has seen a breakout with 106% gains in 24 hours

The PKR token which powers the Polker game has seen a breakout after a week of consolidation near the $0.05—$0.07 region. Polker is a poker game and one of the first use cases for the PKR token. The PKR token is currently trading at $0.14 after doubling within a week. This is an impressive performance for this gaming token and the price could easily 3X, 5X or even 10X from the current levels if the bull rally continues.

How & where to buy Polker in the UK and elsewhere

You will need to register an account with a regulated broker/exchange service. Avoid using unregulated DEX platforms as the risk of fraud is higher on such sites. For account registration, you will need to input a username, email address and phone number. You will also need to verify the account by submitting proof of identity and proof of residence documents as per the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

It can be quite difficult for new users to find an appropriate platform as per their requirements given the wealth of options available in the market today. We have selected two of the best platforms for your benefit and these are listed below.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy PKR with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy PKR with Binance today

What is Polker?

Polker provides cross-chain compatibility solutions for e-commerce and gaming systems. It can be seamlessly used by game providers and PKR exists as TRC-20, ERC-20 and BEP-20 tokens ensuring seamless usage across different cryptocurrencies. This does away with the need to frequently change tokens while using different gaming platforms. With its hallmark provably fair technology protocol and true random number generator system (patent-pending), PKR can serve as an important network for gaming protocols.

The gaming industry has shown strong use cases for cryptocurrencies and many gaming tokens have joined the bull run in the recent past.

Should I buy PKR today?

The PKR token has more than doubled in price and the entry price is still low for amateur and new investors. Given the price volatility after a strong breakout, the token could also provide an interesting opportunity for short term traders.

Below is the monthly chart for Polker that shows a strong consolidation before the current bull rally. Another 2X seems a high possibility for the PKR token in the short term.

Polker monthly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.