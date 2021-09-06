The Quant token has seen a strong price rally reaching an all-time high (ATH) of $379 today

The Quant (QNT) token had a massive bull run with the price establishing a new all-time high of $379 today. QNT was being traded at $346 at the time of writing. The coin has been on a strong rise rekindled by a strong bull run that does not seem to be slowing down. The rising volumes accompanied by a continual increase in price shows that Quant is poised for further growth. The token has established itself as a strong cryptocurrency in the recent past and the price is starting to catch up.

How & where to buy Quant in the UK and elsewhere

You will need to register an account on a broker/exchange site if you wish to trade cryptocurrencies. Select a suitable site and submit a username, password, and email address to register a new account. Most reputed sites will ask you to verify your details by submitting documents to prove your identity and address. Avoid decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are unregulated and risky.

There are so many platforms available today that new users can easily get confused as most of these sites are similar. For your convenience, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can easily open an account and start trading.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy QNT with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy QNT with Binance today

What is Quant?

Quant provides interoperability between different blockchain networks through the use of its proprietary technology called Overledger. With the use of Overledger, it is possible to deploy multi-chain decentralised applications (mDApps) on different blockchain networks easily.

With Quant’s patented technology, multi-chain applications have become a reality. While there are many other interoperable networks available today, Quant has the first-mover advantage in this sector. Interoperability is a crucial aspect as it is one of the parameters that can guarantee mass adoption. Developers are wary of being tied to the governance rules of one particular blockchain network and Quant can help in the easy deployment of dApps across multiple blockchains.

Should I buy QNT today?

QNT has recently established a new ATH and a further rally looks possible. Early adopters of Quant could be looking at handsome gains if the bull run continues for another week. Below is the daily chart for Quant that shows a sharp rise following strong accumulation by whales.

Quant daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.