Where to buy Revain: REV cracks top 100 with 20% gain

Decentralised reviews platform Revain is a green beacon in a sea of red today, recording impressive gains in a bearish microclimate

Revain is up by 20% today despite the broader crypto market bleeding badly, making it one of the only safe havens within the top 100 coins. REV broke through strong resistance on the 3-month chart earlier this morning, setting up a potential extended upside move back to highs set in May.

You can learn more about Revain in the article below

What is Revain?

Revain is a reviews platform that allows people to post honest appraisals of tokens and projects on the Ethereum blockchain. Reviewers are incentivised to be honest, and contributors can add proof or other evidence to increase the credibility of their content.

The platform could thrive in the growing crypto market as the prevalence of scams, rug pulls, and other illegitimate projects grows, and investors look to services like Revain for verifiably trustworthy reviews.

Should I buy REV today?

Revain could be a great choice for short-term investors and day-traders as the rest of the market is generally shedding value today. With gains of 20%, REV is one of the only tokens providing investors with a return today.

For investors with a longer time horizon, Revain is showing promise too. With resistance on the 3-month chart now broken, Revain could chart a move back up to May’s highs around $0.05. Today’s price of $0.01241 might not last for long, and might in retrospect be seen as heavily discounted.

