According to CoinMarketCap, SolarWind Token (SLW) has recorded a daily price increase of more than 200%. If you want to get in on the action, we’ve shortlisted the best places to buy SLW.

Up by more than 200% today, SolarWind Token (SLW) has stunned the crypto market by achieving staggering gains over an insanely short time span. With a use case based around one of the most hotly debated issues in the space right now — environmental sustainability — SLW has the potential to go even further.

If you want to learn how and where to purchase SLW tokens, read on to find out.

How & where to buy SolarWind in the UK and elsewhere

It’s extraordinarily easy to buy SolarWind (SLW). You can join one of the exchanges or brokers we have recommended below and start trading cryptocurrencies today.

Decentralised exchanges, sometimes known as “DEXs”, are popular with some investors nowadays, but we don’t advise using these platforms. DEXs are unregulated, meaning that the financial authorities have little power to help you if you run into trouble.

What is SolarWind?

SolarWind is a decentralised funding dApp (decentralised application) that allows users to source funding for solar energy projects. Cryptocurrency has come under fire in recent months for its perceived environmental impacts, largely linked to the emissions generated by mining operations.

Solar energy has been widely popularised as a solution to this issue, with miners in the U.S. forming the Bitcoin Mining Council and pledging to transition away from coal-based energy and towards green power from sources such as solar. SolarWind helps to solidify this connection, disrupting the public perception that cryptocurrencies are inevitably ecologically damaging.

Should I buy SolarWind today?

SolarWind is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency projects on the market, and SLW tokens are in high demand. The coin has only existed since the start of July and has already increased in price by several hundred per cent.

If this is an indication of things to come, then now could be an excellent time to buy SLW — the price rise implies the existence of demand, yet the youth of the project means there is still huge potential for further price surges.

In addition to this crypto-native hype, SLW could attract more mainstream investors too, given the negative press coverage crypto has received for its environmental emissions. This could draw in would-be investors who have been put off coins like Bitcoin due to environmental concerns but want to be involved in the space.