TULIP, the native token of SolFarm, a yield aggregator platform on Solana, is currently trading at $41.65 at the time of writing

SolFarm (TULIP), a yield aggregator platform built on the Solana blockchain, has joined the bull run with 72% gains in a day. This is an impressive rise for a token that was trading at just $10 on 9 September 2021. The gains have been pretty impressive this week with the token rising to $41.65 today at the time of writing. As more developers continue to build on Solana, such yield aggregator platforms are expected to do well in the future.

How & where to buy SolFarm in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to purchase cryptocurrencies, you will need an account on a crypto exchange or broker platform.

To open an account, click on the signup button and submit your details such as name, username and password. The site will then ask you to furnish documents to prove your identity and your residential address. Once done, simply deposit funds and start trading.

What is SolFarm?

SolFarm allows leverage farming and has an auto-compounding feature. Most yield aggregator platforms are very complicated making it difficult for an average user to register on such sites. While these sites advertise themselves as decentralised yield aggregator platforms, the reality is that unless you have access to huge funds and sufficient knowledge, it is difficult to farm on such networks. SolFarm solves some of these issues by taking advantage of the low costs on Solana to offer an auto-compounding feature, along with zero deposit and withdrawal fees.

Should I buy TULIP today?

SolFarm has performed very well this week with the price aiming for the moon. It doesn’t look like the current rally is going to end anytime soon. Early adopters could benefit from the long term price rise of this token. Many developers are embracing the Solana blockchain and as more tokens are deployed on the network, SolFarm will provide more options to its users.

The TULIP token could possibly 2X or 3X from the current levels if the current bull run continues.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.