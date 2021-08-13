Where to buy Super Floki: SLOKI outpaces Floki Inu

Named after Elon Musk’s dog, Floki, SLOKI set a new all-time high earlier today

Another canine crypto has taken the market by storm, and Super Floki is turning heads for good reason. A 115% rally today has pushed prices higher than they’ve been for a whole month, and SLOKI even clocked a new all-time high early this morning. The battle to become the number one meme coin has intensified further, and you can be sure a handful of onlookers are backing SLOKI to come out on top.

How & where to buy Super Floki in the UK and elsewhere

You’ll find Super Floki available to purchase on a variety of cryptocurrency brokers and exchange platforms, but we recommend that you avoid decentralised exchanges (which are normally unregulated). Choosing a registered, regulated, and reliable platform will keep your money safe from hackers and scammers. We’ve suggested two licensed platforms below for your convenience.

What is Super Floki?

Super Floki is a dog-themed meme coin that appears to be a spinoff of Floki Inu (FLOKI). Floki is the name of Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu puppy, and given the Tesla CEO’s adoration of Dogecoin, there’s a possibility that the coin will yet receive an endorsement from the businessman.

Meme coins aim to tap into viral trends, such as the persistent Dogecoin mania that has gripped the crypto market this year and the internet’s apparent obsession with Elon Musk and his dabblings in cryptocurrency.

Should I buy SLOKI today?

Super Floki, like all other meme coins, has the potential to deliver some of the most ridiculous returns in the market. Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and various other dog-related meme coins such as Baby Doge, have flown up the crypto leaderboards this year, and Super Floki certainly has the potential to do the same.

If the coin’s inventors (or investors, even) can court an official endorsement from Musk—which doesn’t seem unreasonable, as such a move would certainly stroke his ego—the coin could explode in value. With the price currently at $0.000000000009 after a 115% rally today, SLOKI could arguably be considered cheap right now.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.