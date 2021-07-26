The strong performance of the broader crypto market has given VeChain a leg up, with VET recording 19% gains on the day

VeChain’s VET token has rallied by a staggering 19% today, making it the best daily performer out of the top 25 coins. This explosive performance has led to an increase of 30% since this time last week, and VET is looking like one of the top crypto picks for the week to come.

If you want to find out how and where to buy VET today, read on to learn more about the coin.

How & where to buy VeChain in the UK and elsewhere

The crypto market’s performance has allowed VeChain to mount a serious rally, and hordes of investors are wondering where to buy VET. We’ve shortlisted a couple of the best options available for your convenience: simply sign up with one of our recommended brokers or exchanges and fund your account to start trading today. All of our VET partners are fully regulated and legally compliant.

What is VeChain?

VeChain is an enterprise blockchain solution that combines Internet of Things (IoT) technology with blockchain primitives to create a revolutionary supply chain management system. Companies can trace their chains, solve bottleneck issues, and increase both efficiency and transparency by implementing VeChain’s solution. Clients include LVMH, the global luxury brand conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton, and “big four” giants PwC.

As one of the projects in crypto with very clear use cases and proven real-world applications, VeChain has some of the strongest fundamentals on the market. Its uses in supply chain administration and even cases like proving the authenticity of luxury goods mean that investors can see true potential for widespread adoption of VeChain.

Should I buy VET today?

As the best performing coin today among the top 25 cryptocurrencies, VET looks like a very attractive option for investors right now. With daily gains just shy of 20%, VeChain looks to be laying the foundations for a protracted rally that could take it to new highs. VeChain has given early investors an ROI (return of investment) of over 1,000%, and adoption is still very much in its early stages. Those who invest now could very well see a similar return over longer time spans.

VET price prediction

Currently priced at around $0.086, VET has a long way to go to reclaim its April all-time high of $0.280991. The coin would perform a 3x increase from now to reach those levels, giving investors an impressive opportunity given VeChain’s persistent momentum. This is arguably a low-risk option, as upward movement is already partially confirmed. Analysts believe that VET could go as high as $1 this year.