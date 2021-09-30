The Zilliqa (ZIL) token has jumped by 8.39% and is currently trading at $0.08 level at the time of writing

The Zilliqa token has seen a strong price surge with bulls regaining control and pushing prices towards the $0.08 level. The token seems to be establishing a strong support zone at the $0.08 level with rising buy volumes. The ZIL coin could 2X or 4X from the current price level if the whales can sustain this rally in the short term.

How & where to buy Zilliqa in the UK and elsewhere

For buying crypto tokens, you will need to open an account on a broker/exchange platform. The registration process can be completed by providing a surname, password and email address. The site will then contact you through email and ask you to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process that is required to provide a safe and secure trading environment for all users. Standard documents such as a driving license and utility bill can be submitted to comply with the KYC norms. Avoid using decentralised platforms are they are not regulated.

What is Zilliqa?

The Zilliqa network was founded to solve the problem of blockchain scalability. The network was one of the earliest blockchains to incorporate sharding in its mainnet. The Zilliqa network is powered by its native token called ZIL. The network has also established a fund called ZilHive to promote developers to build on Zilliqa.

Should I buy ZIL today?

The Zilliqa token has recovered with a sharp price spike and the coin could very well rally further if the volumes continue to build up in the future. The ZIL token could reward its early holders with handsome gains if the current rally sustains in the short term.

