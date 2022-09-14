Shiba Inu has recovered by a marginal 0.91% after an inflation-inspired decline.

SHIB was the most viewed cryptocurrency in August

The cryptocurrency remains vulnerable at $0.000012

Meme token Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is one that rarely follows the general crypto sentiment. Instead, SHIB has been moved by retail frenzy and social media mentions. It is also likely to see SHIB ballooning on any slight fundamentals.

A CoinMarketCap analysis shows that Shiba Inu was the most viewed cryptocurrency in August globally. The interest was connected to a number of projects which are expected to increase the utility of SHIB. One among them is the Shiba Inu metaverse.

Nonetheless, Shiba Inu seems to have been gripped by fears of a faster Fed policy action after inflation data. The cryptocurrency experienced a flash crash that saw it touch the support of $0.000012. As of press time, SHIB was recovering and up 0.91% in the last 24 hours. Does SHIB have a chance to make a comeback?

Shiba Inu trades at key support as price breaks below inside bars

Source – TradingView

Technically, the Shiba Inu token has initiated a bearish breakout from multiple inside bars at the support. A breakout suggests that bearish pressure may mount at the key level. Besides, the price moved below the moving averages, which could offer further resistance above. Nonetheless, SHIB is showing recovery and resisting a drop below $0.000012.

Concluding thoughts

Shiba Inu remains vulnerable at the support zone. However, an interest in cryptocurrency could help its recovery at the critical make-or-break level. Currently, we cannot ascertain if the recovery will occur after a bearish breakout of inside bars at the support. We need to watch the price action over the next few days to ascertain the potential direction of SHIB.