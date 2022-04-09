Why Enjin coin beats Axie Infinity in the short term

The Metaverse future is decentralized, and Enjin has it.

Axie Infinity maintains its position as one of the most popular play-to-earn gaming platforms.

Enjin is growing fast for its platform agnostic NFTs.

After the recent hack on an Axie Infinity side chain, the hype favors Enjin.

Axie Infinity ( AXS/USD ) is a play-to-earn gaming platform where players can create and sell their creations as NFTs. The Axie Infinity game has become so popular that it now boasts one of the most expensive collections in the NFT space. With its gaming ecosystem on a growth trajectory, Axie Infinity continues to draw the interest of both gamers, developers, and investors, making AXS one of the most valuable Metaverse cryptocurrencies that are likely to grow in value as more people adapt to living virtually.

Enjin Coin ( ENJ/USD ) is another Metaverse cryptocurrency that has recently drawn a lot of investor interest. Unlike most Metaverse platforms that lock the user to a single platform, Enjin allows users to mint and trade their NFTs across multiple platforms. This is a big deal as it reduces the manipulation and hacking risks of being locked to a single platform.

Why Enjin Coin Wins

For the Metaverse to truly take off, it has to be decentralized. This gives Enjin a huge leg-up over Axie Infinity going into the future. Besides, a sidechain to Axie Infinity was recently hacked and $600 million stolen. This could put a dent in its rate of growth in the short term. Enjin Coin, on its part, is decentralized and has not experienced such issues. This makes ENJ a better bet in the short to medium term.

Summary

With the Metaverse on a growth trajectory, both Axie Infinity and Enjin Coin are likely to take off going into the future. However, in the short to medium term, Enjin Coin has better prospects. It is more decentralized, and the recent hack of Axie Infinity’s side chain puts a dent in AXS’s short-term potential.