HomeLatest NewsWhy is ICP up by more than 9% today?

Why is ICP up by more than 9% today?

Analysis

The cryptocurrency market is recovering from the slump it suffered earlier this week. 

The cryptocurrency market is trading in the green zone after losing some of its value earlier this week. The market has added more than 1% to its value in the last 24 hours, but the total market cap remains below $1.3 trillion.

Bitcoin is still struggling below the $30k mark despite adding less than 1% to its value so far today. Ether is in the red zone, dipping by more than 3% in the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is struggling to stay above the $1,700 support level.

ICP, the native token of the Internet Computer ecosystem, is currently the best performer amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap. ICP has outperformed the other major cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours.

There is no apparent catalyst behind ICP’s ongoing positive performance. In the last seven days, ICP has added more than 15% to its value.

The Internet Computer community might be warming up to DFINITY’s upcoming SUPERNOVA hackathon. This is the hackathon of the Internet Computer community, and could see some great projects deployed on the blockchain.

Key levels to watch

The ICP/USD 4-hour chart is bullish as ICP has been performing well over the past few days. 

The MACD line is within the positive territory, indicating bullish momentum. The 14-day relative strength index of 52 shows that ICP is no longer within the oversold region.

At press time, ICP is trading at $8.29 per coin. If the rally continues, ICP could move past the $9.14 resistance level before the end of the day. 

However, it would need the support of the broader crypto market to reach the $10 mark in the short term. 

Featured Broker

Accepts customers from the USA
Deposit $100 and get a $10 bonus!* Build a diversified portfolio with crypto, stocks, and ETFs — all in one place.
Trade on the world's leading social trading and investing platform
Open My Account
We use cookies to personalise content & ads, provide social media features and offer you a better experience. By continuing to browse the site or clicking "OK, Thanks" you are consenting to the use of cookies on this website.