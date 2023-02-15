Wirex partners with Visa and extends crypto card program to 40+ countries

The partnership agreement makes Wirex a global partner of Visa.

It will also allow Wirex to expand its crypto card services to more countries around the world.

The agreement also allows Wirex to offer crypto card services to UK and APAC markets.

London-based digital payment company Wirex has announced that it has reached a long-term service agreement with Visa. The move is a great milestone for Wirex because it will allow the company to reach customers in new markets including the UK and APAC markets.

Most importantly, Wirex offers cryptocurrency-linked card services and becoming a global partner of Visa will allow it to reach customers in more than 40 countries around the world.

Wirex was the first company to introduce crypto-card services to the mainstream audience back in 2015, at the time in partnership with Visa. In 2020 it went ahead to become a principal member of Visa in Europe.

In 2022, Wirex raised $15 million in its Series B funding round.

More payment options for Visa customers

The core objective of Visa’s partnership with Wirex is to introduce more crypto-linked payment methods for more markets around the world.

Commenting on the partnership the head of digital partnerships at Visa in the Asia Pacific region, Mat Wood, said:

“Currencies with our network of banks and merchants. We’re excited that Wirex is expanding their focus on Asia Pacific, making it easy and seamless for people to spend their crypto balance at the millions of merchants that accept Visa in the region.”

Wirex customers will be able to use their cryptocurrency assets to make payments at about 80 million locations where Visa is accepted around the world. In addition to being able to make crypto payments, the customers will receive 8% cashback instantly.

After inking this particular global partnership, Wirex now has its eyes set on finalizing another card partnership related to Australia within the next coming weeks.