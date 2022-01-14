These 10 Metaverse cryptos can make you rich in 2022

There has been a lot of excitement around Metaverse cryptocurrencies since 2021. This has a lot to do with the move by Facebook to rebrand to Meta. Being one of the largest tech organisations globally, Facebook created an instant appeal to a market that has seen lots of technical improvements since 2019.

In fact, towards the end of 2021, Metaverse cryptocurrencies were among the best performers. Some of them delivered gains upwards of 10,000% within the year. With many positive projections around the Metaverse, there is every indication that Metaverse cryptocurrencies could outperform the market this year.

On this basis, it makes sense to start scouting for the best Metaverse cryptocurrencies to buy for 2022. The crypto market is just starting to recover from a massive correction earlier in the year, which means current prices are a perfect entry point into high-quality projects.

To make it easier for you to choose, here are 10 of the best Metaverse crypto coins that may explode in 2022. While the cryptocurrency market offers no guarantees, these 10 Metaverse cryptocurrencies have a high potential to beat the market in 2022.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland has emerged as one of the most adopted Metaverse cryptocurrencies in the market today. In late 2021, Decentraland made headlines when a piece of virtual real estate worth $2.4 million was sold on its Metaverse.

The most recent news about Decentraland involves Samsung, which opened a virtual store on this Metaverse . With such high-profile adoptions, there is no doubt that Decentraland could perform pretty well in 2022.

Besides this growing adoption, Decentraland has an edge because it gets the whole essence of the Metaverse. The Metaverse is meant to be community-owned, giving everyone on the planet to do whatever they want. That’s exactly what Decentraland does because a DAO governs it. Pretty much anyone who owns MANA tokens has the power to determine how decisions are made on Decentraland. That’s a big deal, and could see MANA rocket in 2022, and beyond.

Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox rocketed by thousands of percentages in 2021. While it started the year in the red, it seems to have found the bottom and is currently gaining upside momentum.

So far, Sandbox’s success has a lot to do with its approach to a large, and fast-growing gaming ecosystem. This has been drawing in gamers looking into play-to-earn gaming to have fun and make a living off gaming.

Besides, the rewards won or created in the Sandbox gaming ecosystem are easily transferable to any other platform . This has made it one of the top platforms for gamers and creators looking to make money off gaming NFTs.

Considering that the SAND token is necessary for one to transact within the Sandbox ecosystem, adoption could grow in 2022. With all these factors at play, it is not surprising that SAND is one of the 10 best Metaverse crypto coins that may explode in 2022.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity , like the other two above, was a top Metaverse cryptocurrency performer in 2021. Looking ahead into 2022, there are multiple reasons to believe that AXS could still outperform the broader cryptocurrency market by a huge margin. One of the key factors likely to drive Axie Infinity stock price in 2022 is FOMO around Metaverse cryptocurrencies.

Since it is one of the most recognised Metaverse cryptocurrencies, it is likely to experience an upsurge in investments as excitement around Metaverse cryptos rises.

Best of all, Axie Infinity has a strong, and well-funded developer team. Back in 2021, the company behind Axie Infinity raised more than $150 million from its venture capital backers. The money has been put to good use, and in October 2021, Axie Infinity version 2 was released.

A combination of market recognition and a well-oiled money machine puts AXS among 10 of the best Metaverse crypto coins that may explode in 2022.

RFOX (RFOX)

The Metaverse is like every other aspect of the cryptocurrency market. While it pays to invest in large-cap cryptocurrencies, the maximum profit potential is usually found in the lower-cap cryptocurrencies. That’s where RFOX comes into play. RFOX has a market cap of slightly over $120 million . This gives it a lot of room to grow as excitement around the Metaverse grows.

Besides its low market capitalisation, there are fundamental reasons why RFOX makes sense as an investment. While most Metaverse cryptocurrencies are focused on the gaming industry, RFOX takes a more holistic approach to the Metaverse with the goal of building a replica of the real world , including commerce on the Metaverse.

This gives RFOX a wider adoption scope and could play a huge role in its long-term growth. For this reason, RFOX is one of the 10 best Metaverse crypto coins that may explode in 2022.

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK)

Like RFOX, Terra Virtua Kolect makes it to the list of 10 best Metaverse crypto coins that may explode in 2022 for its low market cap. TVK is still in its infancy and has a slightly over $116 million market capitalisation. This means it has a lot of room to grow as investments in the Metaverse grow.

However, it’s not just the low market capitalisation that makes TVK a worthy Metaverse investment in 2022. There is also the fact that has a variety of digital collectibles . It has everything from Godzilla-v-Kong to Top Gun. This has made it a favourite for gamers, a factor that could help drive up the value of TVK as the year progresses.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS)

Atlas is the perfect Metaverse for play-to-earn gamers and futurists who love to envision the world hundreds of years ahead. The way it works is simple, players solve problems in a futuristic version of earth , 600-years from now and earn rewards for it. Like other Metaverse projects in the market today, the aspect of earning rewards that can be sold as NFTs makes POLIS a very attractive Metaverse platform for gamers.

POLIS is a perfect investment because it is the token used for transactions within the Star Atlas DAO from an investor perspective. This means as more gamers enter the Star Atlas DAO ecosystem, the value of POLIS will go up.

Besides, POLIS has a pretty low market cap (under $100 million) . This leaves a lot of room for growth when you consider that the Metaverse could be a trillion-dollar market by the 2030s.

Defina Finance (FINA)

While the cryptocurrency market has been on a downtrend for the first two weeks of January 2022, FINA has defied the trend. It has been on an uptrend throughout this period, and momentum is on the rise.

Defina is a relatively new platform and gives gamers an all-in-one platform to collect, play and trade NFTs . Everything that players create in the Defina Finance ecosystem, they fully own. This makes the platform highly attractive to play-to-earn gamers who also want to create a portfolio of NFTs for long-term wealth creation.

However, the biggest reason why Defina is a must-hold this year is its token buyback program. In December 2021, Defina announced a bountiful BNB budget that is being used to buyback tokens from the secondary market and reward staking. A more elastic swap pool will be created with 40% of the sales.

Like a share buyback program in the stock markets, this is a factor that could help push FINA to new heights in 2022. For this reason, FINA can’t miss among the 10 best Metaverse crypto coins that may explode in 2022.

Etherland (ELAND)

Etherland is one of the Metaverse projects with the highest potential for adoption going into the future. That’s because it aims to connect the virtual and real worlds , by turning real-world items into NFTs.

ELAND tokens are a means of exchange that ensure the uniqueness, reliability, and genuineness in an NFT content representing real-world data. It also guarantees that you have got what is yours.

This is a big deal as it could unlock a whole new world where pretty much everything from cars to real estate could be turned into digitally tradable NFTs. This potential coupled with the fact that ELAND is still a small-cap cryptocurrency ($1 million market cap) makes it one of the best Metaverse crypto coins that may explode in 2022.

DotMoovs (MOOV)

DotMoovs is one interesting Metaverse platform in that it takes on the multi-billion dollar soccer market. It allows friends to bet on games, and even play virtual soccer just like they would in conventional virtual soccer platforms like FIFA.

The only difference is that the rewards are in MOOV tokens that can either be turned be exchanged for Fiat or other cryptocurrencies. Essentially, it players to have fun while at the same time making money off fantasy football.

MOOV can also be staked, which creates an element of passive income around MOOV . A combination of a large market (soccer), and the hype around the Metaverse as a whole, it is not hard to see why MOOV is one of the 10 best Metaverse crypto coins that may explode in 2022.

MetaHero (HERO)

MetaHero is one of the Metaverse projects that have risen pretty fast since it launched. It has grown so fast because of its use of a technology that creates ultra-realistic avatars in the Metaverse.

This has given it a lot of potential for adoption not just in gaming but also in multiple other industries. Besides its technical capabilities, MetaHero has a relatively low market cap . This gives it a lot of room for growth going into the future as adoption grows.

Conclusion

All the above Metaverse cryptocurrencies have a high chance of exploding in value in 2022. However, you need to be aware that cryptocurrencies are highly volatile investments. As such, it is best to do your own research before investing in any of them.